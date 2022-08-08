ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says

 2 days ago

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the front yard of his boss' home in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Victoria near Frankie Street.

According to the HCSO, the man was allegedly at the residence to collect payment from his boss. A witness at the scene said the 30-year-old victim was outside waiting for his boss in the front yard.

As money was being exchanged, two men approached the residence, exited a vehicle with long rifles, and shot at the man striking him once in the head and the groin.

The suspects fled the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is being determined if this was a targeted act, but for now, HCSO is calling it another random act of violence in the Houston area.

This case is currently under investigation.

Comments

Enigm@
2d ago

notice they aren't calling it a robbery. I've read 3 different articles on this story and not one says that the money was actually taken. it say as the money was being exchanged people with rifles drove up and fired. so thus leads me to believe it was an inside job. the boss wasn't hurt yet he's standing next to the man that is

HOUSTON, TX
