John R Blow, Jr., Oct 6, 1931 — Aug 4, 2022
John Roland Blow, Jr., 90, died August 4, 2022, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept 3, 2022, at The Terrace Retirement Community, 1408 Bus Loop 70W, Columbia, MO beginning at 2:00 p.m. John was born in Kinston, NC, in 1931, the only child...
Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman
The body of a missing fisherman was found Monday morning at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area just north of Columbia. Authorities believe that Michael L. Smith, 61, of St. Louis drowned while fishing, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William Semple Irvin, Nov. 6, 1935 — July 13, 2022
William Semple Irvin, aged 86, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on July 13th, 2022, joining his wife of 66 years just 120 days after her passing in March 2022. Born in El Paso, Texas on November 6th, 1935, to Clifford “Bootsie” and Anne “Annie” Irvin, William “Widgie” was the second child in the Irvin family. Bootsie and Annie had a busy and full house between Widgie and his three brothers Clifford (the oldest), Bobbo (the third), and Phil (the youngest).
MU Health Care urgent care clinic to open in Audrain County
The new Mizzou Urgent Care in Mexico will open next week, announced a MU Health Care news release Tuesday. The new clinic will open Tuesday, Aug. 16 and will be located inside the South Clark Medical Building, 3626 S. Clark St.
Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization
ELDON — Matt Davis gets excited when he pulls out a map of this Miller County town and imagines how to help it make the transition to a more bike-friendly environment. Davis, superintendent of the Eldon School District, traces his fingers across the map to show the different streets that would be good for children to ride their bikes. On each quadrant of the map, he’s jotted down the number of kids from that area who ride the bus to school.
MU Museum of Anthropology awarded $100,000 grant to identify Native American remains
MU researchers have been awarded a $100,000 grant to work with Missouri’s Native American tribes to identify ancestral remains that belong to them. Candace Sall, director of MU’s Museum of Anthropology, said the museum will be working with the Osage Nation and 12 other tribes that once lived on land in central Missouri.
Eldon golfers dominate on home turf at Missouri Junior Tour Championship
Junior golfers competed at the Missouri Junior Tour Championship on Sunday and Monday at Eldon Golf Club, where local players locked down much of the hardware. In total, four Eldon-based players won their age groups. But in the event’s oldest brackets, it was William Boyd of California, Missouri, who won...
EDITORIAL: 47 brave Republicans supported same-sex marital rights
It took guts, perhaps along with a careful look at polling results, for 47 House Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues in approving a bill late last month to codify interstate recogniton of same-sex mariages. Rep. Ann Wagner was the sole Missouri Republican to support it. In these hyper-partisan times,...
GUEST COMMENTARY: Utility rates should reflect the cost of providing service
I have gone back to my library of Cost of Service Studies performed for the city and extracted the following. Please consider the following going forward with future COS for the Water Department. A cost of service study utilizes a standardized EXCEL spreadsheet model that functionally assigns, classifies and allocates...
CPS board to vote in September on new public comment policy
The Columbia School Board will vote in September on a new policy that would limit public comment to 30 minutes. “Having unlimited public comment sucks up the time that we have to talk about student achievement,” said Board President David Seamon.
MU soccer ties in first exhibition game
Missouri soccer played its first preseason match of the 2022 season Sunday, tying Memphis 0-0 at Audrey J. Walton Stadium in Columbia. Memphis nearly scored in the first half, but redshirt freshman goalie Bella Hollenbach made a phenomenal save to keep the score even.
MU baseball to open 2023 season at College Baseball Classic
On Feb. 17-19, Missouri baseball will travel to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where it will open its 2023 season at the College Baseball Classic. The Tigers will play three games in three days, including a matchup with former Big 12 and Big Eight rival Oklahoma State. MU’s other games will be against Texas and TCU.
