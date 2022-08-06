ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

visitowensboro.com

Take Your Next Guys Trip to Owensboro

Whether you’re married, single, engaged or somewhere in between, every man knows that, sometimes, you just need to kick it with your boys. A guy’s trip is something you grow to appreciate more and more as you get older. And in a city known for bourbon, bluegrass, barbecue and the beauty of nature, there’s no better place than Owensboro for a fun-fueled getaway for the guys.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade

Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
JASPER, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville

Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
BOONVILLE, IN
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
WBKR

One Kentucky Thrift Store Getting Community Ready To Go Back To School [PHOTOS]

Summer is all but gone and families are preparing to head back to school. One Kentucky Thrift Store is helping get everyone ready in a big way. The Common Good Community Store offers clothing, shoes, jewelry, household items, and more at rock-bottom prices. The money made goes directly back into the community. It is located inside Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Road.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free

I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville

The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Troy Miller
WEHT/WTVW

Man's best friend takes a splash in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Dogs from all around the Tri-State got a chance to cool off before Combest Pool in Owensboro closes for the season. The day was full of contests, giveaways and prizes. Local pet stores and veterinarians were also there for the pool party. Dog owners were asked to bring dog food to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Woman's HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]

A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
OWENSBORO, KY
vincennespbs.org

German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Posey Humane Society closed for deep cleaning

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – With a record-breaking influx of cats and kittens this year, Posey Humane Society / NEWLIFE Rescue & Adoption will have to close its doors for the rest of this week to deep clean, says a Facebook post. Officials with the rescue say this closure is in response to what has […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
macaronikid.com

Frog Follies In Evansville

Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville road to close for 45 days

Parents and officials encourage school zone safety. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Updated: 9 hours ago. Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class. Status...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They're Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN

