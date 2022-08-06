ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes

Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
biztoc.com

Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin

Elon Musk predicts that an upcoming U.S. recession would only be “mild to moderate” Musk on costs: “The trend is down" Tesla recently sold almost all of its $1.5 billion BTC holdings. The company is seeing the emergence of exactly the kind of economy in which risk assets thrive.
TechCrunch

Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages

Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Miners Sold 5,700 BTC During July, New Report Finds

Per a report from Hash Rate Index, Bitcoin miners continued to sell their supply during July. These entities have been negatively impacted by the decline in the price of BTC, and an increase in their operation cost which has resulted in financial stress for their operations. So far, the report...
CoinDesk

The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington said anticipation of the Ethereum Merge was a sizable force behind the big July move higher in ether (ETH) specifically, and crypto in general. After the completion of two testnets ahead of the event – now expected the week of Sept. 19 – that will take...
Cheddar News

What to Watch in Crypto This Week: Bitcoin Reaches $24,000 for First Time This Month, More Price Action Could Come

Bitcoin and Ether began trading higher this week after bitcoin hit the $24,000 threshold for the first time this month. Can cryptocurrencies keep this momentum after months of pressure? Or is more volatility in the cards? Steve Larsen, CPA and Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, whether there's still room to fall for Bitcoin, why coins move in tandem with the stock market, and more.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price rose 4.42% to $24,191.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $23,105.49 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. The chart below compares...
