dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Races Towards $25,000 As Traders Remain Super Bullish On Cardano, Polkadot, Solana
After a solid monthly close in July, Bitcoin bulls seem to be back in action, determined to push the price towards $25,000 despite various macro uncertainties clamping down volatility. On Monday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency surged by over 4.20% to trade at $24,112 at press time after stalling in the...
Bitcoin and Ethereum”Incredibly Oversold” States Bloomberg Analyst: Forbes
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone stated that Bitcoin trades at a substantial discount. McGlone highlights several observations when making his case, such as technical analysis focusing on key indicators such as the 100-week moving average. McGlone stressed the Federal Reserve’s critical role in the price of equities and...
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
biztoc.com
Elon Musk: US 'past peak inflation' after Tesla sells 90% of Bitcoin
Elon Musk predicts that an upcoming U.S. recession would only be “mild to moderate” Musk on costs: “The trend is down" Tesla recently sold almost all of its $1.5 billion BTC holdings. The company is seeing the emergence of exactly the kind of economy in which risk assets thrive.
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks are rising today.
Bitcoin May See Another 5 – 6 Months of Downward or Sideways Price Movement – Grayscale Report.
The team at Grayscale has forecasted that Bitcoin could see another five to six months of downward or sideways price movement. The Grayscale team cites the traditional 4-year Bitcoin and crypto cycle as their basis for the conclusion. The team also highlighted an increase in the number of wallets holding...
TechCrunch
Coinbase’s earnings fall short of expectations as crypto winter rages
Today after the bell, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported its second quarter performance. In the second quarter, Coinbase reported net revenues of $802.6 million and earnings per share of -$4.98 (diluted), predicated on net income of -$1.09 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA, a highly non-GAAP metric, was -$151 million in the period.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Miners Sold 5,700 BTC During July, New Report Finds
Per a report from Hash Rate Index, Bitcoin miners continued to sell their supply during July. These entities have been negatively impacted by the decline in the price of BTC, and an increase in their operation cost which has resulted in financial stress for their operations. So far, the report...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Delays Earnings Report to Sort Out How Much Crypto Rout Devalued Its Assets
Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (RIOT) delayed its quarter earnings report because it needs more time to calculate how much the cryptocurrency rout, the war in Ukraine and other macroeconomic issues have cut the value of its assets. The delay was disclosed in a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Bitcoin Approaches This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, is inching towards the $24,000 level after recording steady growth over the past few days. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, is racing towards the $1,800 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Ripple XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded...
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Merge Is the Main Contributor to July Rebound: JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Ken Worthington said anticipation of the Ethereum Merge was a sizable force behind the big July move higher in ether (ETH) specifically, and crypto in general. After the completion of two testnets ahead of the event – now expected the week of Sept. 19 – that will take...
u.today
Cardano Lost 5.6% of Its Value, Ethereum on Its Way to $1,600: Crypto Market Review, August 9
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
What to Watch in Crypto This Week: Bitcoin Reaches $24,000 for First Time This Month, More Price Action Could Come
Bitcoin and Ether began trading higher this week after bitcoin hit the $24,000 threshold for the first time this month. Can cryptocurrencies keep this momentum after months of pressure? Or is more volatility in the cards? Steve Larsen, CPA and Co-Founder of PlannerDAO, joins Closing Bell to discuss crypto price movement, whether there's still room to fall for Bitcoin, why coins move in tandem with the stock market, and more.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Up More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price rose 4.42% to $24,191.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $23,105.49 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. The chart below compares...
