Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Wanda Nell Andrews, 1940 – 2022
Wanda Nell Andrews Logue passed away on August 6, 2022 at St Dominic’s hospital in Jackson Mississippi. Preceding her in death was her father Cyril Neal Andrews, her mother Gladys Violet Andrews, and her daughter Lori Rae Logue Roberts. She leaves her husband Louis H Logue, her son Layne Andrews Logue(Claire), a daughter Dawn Michele Logue Lundien, and six grandchildren, Brandon Roberts (Courtney), Brigitte Nichols (Tanner), Forrest Taylor Logue, Brian Roberts, Hannah Lundien, and Joshua Lundien.
vicksburgnews.com
Dr. Donald C. Faucett of Madison joins MSDH
Donald C. Faucett, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of regional health officer for the Central Public Health Region. Faucett, a Madison resident, most recently served as the chief medical officer and director of health services at the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as well as a physician with Addictionology Medical Associates of Vicksburg.
vicksburgnews.com
St. Aloysius Junior High softball team defeats Jackson Academy Saturday
St. Aloysius Junior High softball team defeated Jackson Academy 9-4 on Saturday at the Madison-Ridgeland Academy Tournament. MeKayla Flowers, Mageigh Haller, Mallory Hobson, and Scarlett Coutch all got a hit in the win. Hobson led with two RBIs while Coutch, Flowers, Adalyn Lyons, Payton Smith, Megan Theriot, and Camille Jeffers...
vicksburgnews.com
$1.1 million in new fire trucks unveiled by Chief Danczyk
Vicksburg Fire Department Chief Craig Danczyk unveiled two new fire trucks to a bevy of officials and firefighters on Monday. The 10 a.m. ceremony at the City Pavilion showcased the two new E-One units built to specifications set by Chief Danczyk. The units, costing $550,000 each were purchased with help from the Fire Marshal’s office and the state legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vicksburgnews.com
Warren County authorities arrest woman for attempting to break into a church
A Brandon woman was arrested by Warren County authorities after attempting to break into a church. Just after 7 a.m., Warren County deputies were dispatched to St. Alban’s Church in the Bovina community. A concerned citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the church parking lot. Deputy David Culbertson arrived...
vicksburgnews.com
VPD arrest one for possession of stolen firearm, investigating shooting incident and several robberies
On Friday, August 5, at 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street. Because a strong odor of marijuana was coming from a 2015 Ford Fusion, the vehicle was searched and a Glock Model 19 handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg was discovered.
vicksburgnews.com
One injured in stabbing at Apple Orchard Apartments
A woman was injured Saturday night in an altercation that took place at Apple Orchard Apartments, located at 902 Blossom Lane in Warren County. Just after 10 p.m., E-911 received a call about a disturbance at the apartments in which someone had been injured, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Arriving...
vicksburgnews.com
Restaurant Review: See’s Restaurant by Bethany Claire Johnson
Did y’all know we have hibachi in Vicksburg? I’m not talking about Waffle House either. We have an actual hibachi restaurant that deserves far more attention than it receives. I went with my fiancé to celebrate him coming home for a week from work. I won’t lie, my fiancé went a little overboard as far as food goes, but it was WELL worth it.
RELATED PEOPLE
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Daily News’ featured pet
Today’s featured pets are a little more unusual than a cat or dog. They’re sugar gliders!. These fascinating little creatures are described as tiny, nocturnal, gliding possums and they belong to the marsupial infraclass. This means that they carry their babies in little pouches on their bellies until the babies are big enough to explore the world on their own. The family of Sugar Gliders that you’ll get to know now consists of a mother named Carole Baskin, a father Boosie and their two beautiful children, Elvis and Priscilla.
Comments / 0