Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Thank you to the Streeterville Org. of Active Residents (SOAR) for inviting Sheriff Dart to participate..."
Orland Park tennis player Maia Loureiro won 1,698 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 1,698 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Glenview junior tennis player Natalie Denizov rank in Girls' 14 singles bracket by week ending July 15?
Wilmette tennis player Stephen Stolyarov is ranked 5,703rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 83 total points, split between 83 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Tinley Park junior tennis player Ean Harvey rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by week ending July 30?
Burbank tennis player Jakub Obrochta is ranked 5,981st in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 30. They had 65 total points, split between 53 single points and 79 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
spotonillinois.com
La Grange tennis player Shay Sweigard ranks in Boys' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 30
There was one patent granted in River Forest in July, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the month before. Patents included physical therapy and fitness device. The earliest patent filed which was granted in July belonged to Elly Frymire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players from Palos Park are ranked in Boys' 14 category in week ending July 29?
There is one junior tennis player from Palos Park ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending July 29 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Matas Latvys is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Estela Loureiro earns 148 bonus points in Girls' 14 bracket by week ending July 9
Orland Park tennis player Riyaa' Jain won 66 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 66 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
spotonillinois.com
Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels
Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlsam.com
Celebrate Svengoolie tomorrow at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
Tomorrow is Svengoolie Day in Berwyn! Rich Koz joins the Steve Cochran Show to invite ALL Svengoolie fans to dress in their best and favorite Svengoolie costumes at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
wgnradio.com
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
Eater
Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County
the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
Forest Park Review
Dead tree mystery gets Forest Park’s full attention
The trees planted at the spot where Thomas Avenue dead-ends at Constitution Court keep dying and the village is trying to figure out why after a nearby resident reached out to Forest Park officials. Resident Christian Altman, who lives half a block south, said he was worried the trees hadn’t...
spotonillinois.com
How did Steven Chen from Sycamore place in Boys' 18 USTA standings in the week ending July 30?
The following parishes in the DeKalb Times coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. Christ the Teacher University Parish 512 Normal Road, DeKalb Sunday: 8:00 AM, 10:45 AM Monday: 12:05 PM Tuesday: 12:05 PM Wednesday: 12:05 PM Thursday: 12:05 PM Friday: 12:05 PM Saturday:...
Neighbors push back against proposal for gun shop, shooting range in Long Grove
LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A plan to build an indoor shooting range and gun store in northwest suburban Long Grove has neighbors on edge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the Long Grove village manager said he has received hundreds of emails about the proposal for a Range USA shop – and an online petition against the business now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Range USA would be built in a space behind a Menards store. The 15,000 square-foot building would have 20 shootings lanes, retail, and classrooms. It is the proximity to nearby schools and sporting...
spotonillinois.com
Horizon picks up North Side apartment complex for $39M
Horizon Realty Group's Danny Michael with 5600 Sheridan (Horizon Realty, Apartments, Getty) Horizon Realty paid $38.5 million to add a luxury apartment complex in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood to its portfolio. The local firm bought the property at 5600 North Sheridan Road, dubbed...
Comments / 0