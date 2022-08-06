ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Algonquin, IL
Government
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Algonquin, IL
spotonillinois.com

Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels

Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
TINLEY PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Haul#Patents#Inventors#Tennis Player
wgnradio.com

A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire

Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
BRISTOL, IL
Eater

Hewn, a Top Chicago-Area Bakery, Expands to Lake County

the Evanston bakery that’s earned a following well outside the North Shore, is opening a second bakery in Lake County. Hewn’s second location, targeted for a fall debut in Libertyville, represents an increased focus on the bakery’s retail business. Since opening in Evanston in 2013, Ellen King and Julie Matthei have supplied bread and pastries to dozens of restaurants and coffee shops throughout the city and suburbs. But times are changing.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life

It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
WINNETKA, IL
WGN News

‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs

VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
VERNON HILLS, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
SANDWICH, IL
Forest Park Review

Dead tree mystery gets Forest Park’s full attention

The trees planted at the spot where Thomas Avenue dead-ends at Constitution Court keep dying and the village is trying to figure out why after a nearby resident reached out to Forest Park officials. Resident Christian Altman, who lives half a block south, said he was worried the trees hadn’t...
FOREST PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Neighbors push back against proposal for gun shop, shooting range in Long Grove

LONG GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A plan to build an indoor shooting range and gun store in northwest suburban Long Grove has neighbors on edge. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Monday, the Long Grove village manager said he has received hundreds of emails about the proposal for a Range USA shop – and an online petition against the business now has more than 1,000 signatures. The Range USA would be built in a space behind a Menards store. The 15,000 square-foot building would have 20 shootings lanes, retail, and classrooms. It is the proximity to nearby schools and sporting...
LONG GROVE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Horizon picks up North Side apartment complex for $39M

Horizon Realty Group's Danny Michael with 5600 Sheridan (Horizon Realty, Apartments, Getty) Horizon Realty paid $38.5 million to add a luxury apartment complex in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood to its portfolio. The local firm bought the property at 5600 North Sheridan Road, dubbed...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy