Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team: Rain chances still in, but lowering
TONIGHT: It will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures mild in the low 70s and calm southerly wind. A very slim shot for a stray shower remains, but chances will lower across the state the later in the evening it gets. WEDNESDAY: There will be a mix of sun and...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More Showers & Storms
TONIGHT: Gusty wind from storms knocked down trees and power lines across parts of central Arkansas Monday afternoon. Small hail was also reported in some of the stronger storms. Rain did a number on our forecast today, bringing down temperatures from the mid 90s around noon to the mid 70s by 4pm. Some more showers and storms will linger through the evening, and chances will diminish as we progress through night with temps remaining in the 70s.
The Farmers Almanac winter forecast is already out; What does it mean for Arkansas?
Every year the Farmers Almanac comes out with its winter forecast that tries to predict what to expect for the upcoming winter.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances return Monday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay on the warmer side overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid-70s. TOMORROW: Monday looks like another hot and humid day. Temperatures will make a run into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will start to increase across the area by the late afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the rest of the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several Arkansas counties dropped from burn bans and fire danger
Arkansas continues to see improvements in drought conditions and fire danger. The extremely dry weather we saw in June and July appears to be behind us.
Central Arkansas storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Heavy rains and storms coming through central Arkansas Monday afternoon resulted in downed trees and thousands left without power.
talkbusiness.net
State of the State Mid-2022: High temps, little rain creating a ‘bad cycle’ for Arkansas farmers
Editor’s note: Comments from ag specialists and other research for this story were gathered prior to July 23. Arkansas farmers faced a gauntlet of problems as the 2022 planting season began. Input costs including diesel and fertilizer prices were at record highs, but commodity prices, especially for corn and soybeans, were higher and provided some glimmers of hope.
Kait 8
Aug. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Scattered storms are in the forecast for the next few days as a slow-moving, almost stationary, front lingers across Region 8. Storms will be spotty on Monday but become more numerous in coverage on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Mountain View man named Arkansas First Responder of the Year
He was there in attendance — but had no idea what was coming his way. It happened in Hot Springs at the Emergency Medical Technician or EMT State Convention, held earlier this month. The Arkansas First Responder of the Year Award was being presented. The master of ceremonies told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
Peek Inside This 10 Million Dollar Barndominium In Arkansas
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases falling rapidly in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 plummeted in five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,937. Total Active Cases: 86, down 13 since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,752. Total...
KHBS
Arkansas schools adding armed presence
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Schools across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley start the fall semester this month. 40/29 News has talked with several school district leaders about what they're doing new this year to keep kids safe. The Arkansas School Safety Commission has recommended an armed presence at...
Arkansas' top high school football players: Meet the state's best quarterbacks
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones With a new football season approaching, we will be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Arkansas high school football. This list focuses on the quarterbacks. IMPORTANT NOTE: These lists are not intended to be comprehensive ...
Arkansas medical marijuana sales increase to $23.3 million in July
Medical marijuana patients spent $23.3 million in July at Arkansas' 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,171 pounds.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery posts 3rd-best monthly proceeds ever
The recent huge Megamillions jackpot helped the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery post its 3rd-best monthly proceeds since the lottery began in 2009.
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Comments / 0