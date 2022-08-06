ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Vets service officer, pipeline on Lincoln County Board agenda

By Todd von Kampen
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Commissioners reject nominee for veterans services officer

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday rejected the Veterans Services Committee’s selection to replace retiring Paul Cooper as veterans services officer. Joe Wiezorek and Jeff Florom presented the committee’s choice to the commissioners. Brookley Baker, a former North Platte city councilman, was one of three finalists interviewed by the committee after the field was narrowed down from 12 applicants.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

New property tax hearing means longer local ‘budget season’

North Platte’s imminent local government “budget season” will last longer starting this year to fit in a new public hearing — if it should be needed. A state law passed in 2021 and modified this year mandates a joint hearing on property tax requests in late September by any or all of each county’s biggest tax consumers: cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rec Center petition drive gains 750 signatures in 4 days, organizer says

Some 750 North Platte residents have already signed petitions to make the City Council put a half-cent sales tax to upgrade the city’s Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Petition drive organizer Brock Wurl disclosed the estimated number late Monday afternoon, four days into the fast-track...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

School board approves policy for selecting and reviewing library items

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the Selection and Review of Library Media policy recommended by the KSB School Law firm in Lincoln. The policy is not currently mandated by the state Legislature, but board chairman Skip Altig said it will likely become a requirement in the future. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said a review committee will be formed to discuss any new media coming into the district’s libraries.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Judge sentences Harlie Saathoff to 15 to 18 years for stabbing death

A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020. As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.

