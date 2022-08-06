ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes batting third on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hayes for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 8.3 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis sitting Tuesday for New York

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis is being replaced at third base by Tommy La Stella versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 226 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#The San Diego Padres
numberfire.com

Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Chris Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
OAKLAND, CA

