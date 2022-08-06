Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO