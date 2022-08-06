Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes batting third on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hayes will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Bligh Madris moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hayes for 10.8 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 8.3 FanDuel...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brewers Continue Mastery Over Rays, Get Another 5-3 Win As Yarbrough Falls to 0-7
The Tampa Bay Rays can't figure out the Milwaukee Brewers this year, and they lost 5-3 again on Tuesday night. Rays pitcher Ryan Yarbrough took the loss, falling to 0-7 on the season. The two teams play again on Wednesday afternoon.
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis sitting Tuesday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis is being replaced at third base by Tommy La Stella versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 226 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with...
numberfire.com
LaMonte Wade Jr. in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Wade is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Wade for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Padres' Trent Grisham batting eighth on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Grisham will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 9.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Justin Turner batting sixth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Chris Taylor moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 10.0 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Vimael Machin in lineup Tuesday for Athletics
Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Machin is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Machin for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0