ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Little League Eliminated from Midwest Regional

By Jeff Thurn
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hot1047.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

SDSU Football #2 in Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25

With the Jackrabbits returning 14 starters from last year's squad after posting an 11-4 overall record to reach the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the 10th consecutive season, South Dakota State University has now been selected number No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. SDSU has reached...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

How to Pick Up a Cool $1,000 at the South Dakota State Fair

Usually, when you're planning your annual journey to the South Dakota State Fair you start to think about how much money you're going to drop while you're wandering around the fairgrounds in Huron. But what about the prospect of making $1,000 while you're there?. Once again in 2022, the fair...
HURON, SD
Hot 104.7

Follow USD Women’s Basketball as They Travel Through Greece

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team is coming off of a historic season yet they are already working on creating more history in 2022-2023. To start off, they are currently in Greece playing exhibition basketball and exploring the country. Not only are they getting an educational experience as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Schools Are Set To Begin Next Week

WOW, where did the summer go? Time to put away the pool floaties, and dig out the backpacks for the kids to return to school. South Dakota's school year is right around the corner. Hard to believe that those summer vacation trips will end shortly as student-athletes begin fall practice....
EDUCATION
Hot 104.7

Murders Way Up in South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa

New numbers are providing a disturbing insight into just how violent the world we live in is now. According to data from the FBI, 2020 saw the largest single-year increase in the number of murders in the United States, a jump of nearly 30 percent from 2019. But it's the...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Midwest
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Home Was Just Featured On ‘Ugliest Homes In America’

I don't want to say this house in Minnesota is unattractive, but it WAS just featured on the TV show, 'Ugliest Homes in America.'. My wife and I watch a LOT of shows on HGTV, from House Hunters to Renovation Island and more. If you're looking for pretty much any reno show, you'll find it there. We watch it so much, in fact, it's pretty much the main reason we also subscribe to Discovery+, where you can stream most, if not all, of those HGTV shows.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 104.7

Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?

The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hot 104.7

Minnesota’s Most Used Slang Term is 100 % Accurate

You'd be hard-pressed to find a person living in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes who hasn't used this slang. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Minnesotans say one term, in particular, that even outsiders associate with the state. Best Life looked at each of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

How Healthy Are South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa?

With more and more focus being placed on things like wellness and self-care these days, just how does the tri-state area stack up against the rest of the country when it comes to overall health?. To find out, LifeExtension looked at the latest physical and mental health data from the...
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Hey Sioux Falls, Let’s Do Dinner At The Sioux Empire Fair

If you smell street tacos and giant turkey legs, you know it's fair season in South Dakota. The Sioux Empire Fair is one of the top fair food destinations to try this summer. Plan a family dinner night at this year's Sioux Empire Fair to taste some of the greasiest, sweetest, and mouth-watering fair food in the state. You might gain a pound or two after indulging in some fried food. But hey...it's worth every inch of your waistline!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy