Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Players to Watch: Two 2-way players, sophomore phenom lead deep Menendez football team
ST. AUGUSTINE – Menendez head football coach Matt Potak admitted his reservations about picking only three players to watch for the Falcons this year. “There’s a lot of guys that are going to help us this year,” Potak said. “We’re really well-rounded. We’re relying on all of them. Everybody has gotten better as a team and also leadership wise. They’ve gotten better doing the little things and working a little bit harder each day.” ...
Yardbarker
Is James Cook Buffalo’s back of the future?
The Bills drafted James Cook with the 63rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has already impressed at training camp, according to Bleacher Report. Cook is an explosive back with speed to burn out of Georgia and is also the younger brother of Vikings’ star RB Dalvin Cook. This is what NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had to say on Cook’s game prior to the draft:
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
Yardbarker
Saints Sign DL T.J. Carter, Place LB D’Marco Jackson On IR
This will end Jackson’s season, as he wouldn’t have been eligible to come off of injured reserve unless he was on the active roster after cutdowns. Carter, 23, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in April of 2020. He lasted a few months in Arizona before getting cut and signing with the Saints. However, he was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of training camp.
Comments / 0