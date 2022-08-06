Read on www.midriversnewsmagazine.com
KTLO
Cardinals begin series in Colorado
The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a three-game series in Colorado Tuesday night after having a day off Monday. The Redbirds begin the day with a two-game lead over Milwaukee in the National League Central with a record of 60-48. The Rockies are 48-63 and trail the Dodgers by 28 1/2 games in the National League West.
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you love to have a good burger from time to time then you have to come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these burger spots are known to serve incredibly tasty burgers made out of fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they truly have something for everybody so no matter how you prefer your burger, you will surely find something for your liking here. Here is the complete list of burger spots in Missouri you should visit next time you are in the area:
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area
Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
Greater Sneaker Society hosts convention for sneakerheads
If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.
edglentoday.com
MELHS Grad Dawn Walker Is New Principal At St. Paul's Lutheran School In Des Peres, MO.
DES PERES, MO. - A new era in leadership has begun for St. Paul's Lutheran School in Des Peres, Missouri. On July 31, 2022, Dawn Walker was installed as the school’s new principal, becoming the fifteenth principal to serve since the school’s founding in 1849. Walker succeeds Janet Profilet, who retired this summer after serving as principal for nearly twenty years.
Fireproof mansion designed by Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis architects
Architect firm Barnett, Haynes & Barnett designed 27 Washington Terrace to be fireproof. The mansion was constructed entirely of brick, concrete, steel, and stone.
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
mymoinfo.com
More Flash Flooding Concerns for the greater St. Louis region
(St. Louis Region; Jefferson County) The greater St. Louis region is once again under the threat for more heavy rainfall throughout Monday evening and early Tuesday morning as a cold front works its way through. Patrick Walsh is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says...
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
Wentzville woman beats childhood cancer, now gives back
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Cancer has touched a Wentzville, Missouri woman’s life in more ways than one, and now she’s giving back. Bri Rogers-Brooks was diagnosed with epithelioid sarcoma in 2005 when she was 10 years old. Her father passed away from lung cancer in 2014 when she was 21. Now she uses his birthday as […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Field Tractors pull weight in Saturday afternoon show
The Field Tractor class took over the pulling pit Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, at the Washington Town & Country Fair. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Missouri man admits to stealing $854K, using funds to remodel backyard
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in St. Louis, prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus, used the stolen money to remodel his backyard. He also used the cash to pay personal bills, buy a truck and SUV, and gamble in Las Vegas.
stlmag.com
5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train
For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
