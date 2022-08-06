Read on www.columbiamissourian.com
Columbia Missourian
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE’S SUMMIT — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son’s birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee’s Summit to...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement. After hearing more than...
Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia
FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday. An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names...
MU Museum of Anthropology awarded $100,000 grant to identify Native American remains
MU researchers have been awarded a $100,000 grant to work with Missouri’s Native American tribes to identify ancestral remains that belong to them. Candace Sall, director of MU’s Museum of Anthropology, said the museum will be working with the Osage Nation and 12 other tribes that once lived on land in central Missouri.
Biden approves disaster declaration for Missouri flooding
ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding. The declaration makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health expenses.
