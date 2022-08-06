ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Columbia Missourian

Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation

LEE’S SUMMIT — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son’s birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee’s Summit to...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement. After hearing more than...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials said Tuesday. An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names...
GEORGIA STATE
Biden approves disaster declaration for Missouri flooding

ST. LOUIS — President Joe Biden on Monday approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to severe flooding. The declaration makes St. Louis-area residents eligible for federal help with temporary housing, home repairs and some health expenses.
MISSOURI STATE

