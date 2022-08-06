ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, according to reports.

On Friday (Aug. 5), E! News broke the news that the makeup mogul and Saturday Night Live alum broke up after nearly a year of dating. A source told the outlet that the pair have “a lot of love and respect for each other” but couldn’t keep up with each other’s schedules, which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

“Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules. They both travel all the time and it was hard,” a source confirmed to People .

Kardashian and Davidson apparently broke up sometime earlier this week.

Davidson has been in Australia filming the upcoming movie, Wizards!, while Kardashian has been raising her family along with keeping up with her businesses and celebrity appearances.

According to another source, Kardashian and Kanye West are currently focused on reconciling and are “happily co-parenting together.” An insider close to the pair noted to Page Six that “Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”

The same source added that the age gap between Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, means “they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” they continued, “but Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

They alleged that Kardashian is “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

