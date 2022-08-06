Lisa Keightley will leave her role as England head coach at the end of the summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announcedThe Australian, who took charge in January 2020, led England to the final of the World Cup in April but they could not emulate their 2017 triumph, losing out to Australia in Christchurch.England were also knocked out of the semi-final of the 2020 T20 World Cup and failed to secure a medal at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while they also suffered a disappointing Ashes defeat.Keightley’s last series in charge will be the visit of India in...

