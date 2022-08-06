Read on www.espn.com
Tearful Katherine Brunt unsure of England future after missing out on medal
A tearful Katherine Brunt is unsure about continuing her record-breaking England career after they signed off from the Commonwealth Games without a consolatory bronze medal.With a narrow semi-final defeat to India still fresh in the memory, England seemed unable to rouse themselves to face New Zealand and limped to 110 for nine in their third-place play-off at Edgbaston.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put England’s total in a harsh light with a 54-run stand in 4.3 overs before the White Ferns cruised to an eight-wicket win with 49 balls to spare.Brunt finished with nought for 23, including having...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test
Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test.Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature at Edgbaston, with the International Cricket Council approving the star all-rounder’s participation.She made two with the bat as Australia amassed 161 for eight and leaked 24 in her two overs as India, needing 13 from the final 10 balls with three wickets in...
Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats
England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
Netballers win Australia’s 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold medal
Australia hold a decisive lead on host nation England on the medal table after claiming the nation’s 1,000th Games gold on day 10 in Birmingham
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Commonwealth Games: Tears and cheers for Wales table tennis team
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. It proved to be Wales' 28th and final medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games...
Lisa Keightley to leave role as England coach at end of summer
Lisa Keightley will leave her role as England head coach at the end of the summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announcedThe Australian, who took charge in January 2020, led England to the final of the World Cup in April but they could not emulate their 2017 triumph, losing out to Australia in Christchurch.England were also knocked out of the semi-final of the 2020 T20 World Cup and failed to secure a medal at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games, while they also suffered a disappointing Ashes defeat.Keightley’s last series in charge will be the visit of India in...
Marcos Senesi: Bournemouth sign Feyenoord centre-back on four-year deal
Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season. Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June. "The fact he...
'There is no reason why we can't keep continuing this legacy': Lucy Bronze is confident that the Lionesses winning Euro 2022 will help improve the growth of women's football in England
Lucy Bronze expects women's football to go from strength to strength in England following the Lionesses' stunning success at Euro 2022. The right-back admits the past week has been a blur as she and her team-mates have celebrated their tournament victory. The triumph, sealed by beating Germany in the final...
Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock
Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
Tudor starts at Marseille with 4-1 league win against Reims
PARIS (AP) — Marseille coach Igor Tudor silenced his critics as his team beat Reims 4-1 in the French league on Sunday. Tudor was booed by fans when the stadium announcer read out his name. Tudor has big shoes to fill after replacing Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who left Marseille this summer reportedly because of a disagreement with the club’s recruitment strategy.
Birmingham got it right but future of Commonwealth Games is uncertain | Andy Bull
The Games do not attract the very best athletes for every event and next edition in Australia is likely to be on a smaller scale
Dawid Malan shines at Headingley as Trent Rockets sink Northern Superchargers
Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan’s imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men’s Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley.England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers, invited to bat, slipped to 68 for six after 53 balls before a blistering 50 off 27 from David Wiese ensured respectability at 152 for eight.But, at a notoriously fast-scoring venue, it was never likely to be enough – and the Rockets won by seven wickets with six balls remaining.Yorkshire’s Malan...
Issa Diop: Fulham agree £15m deal for West Ham defender
Fulham have agreed a £15m deal with West Ham for defender Issa Diop. The 25-year-old is due to have a medical on Tuesday before his switch across London to Fulham, who are back in the Premier League this season. The Frenchman signed a five-year contract with the Hammers after...
‘It Does Something’ - Thomas Tuchel on the Intense Pre-Season Tour in America
Thomas Tuchel has spoken about how hard the pre-season tour in America was this summer.
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Stacey and Rosie Eccles win golds for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-table tennis player Joshua Stacey and boxer Rosie Eccles have won Commonwealth Games golds...
