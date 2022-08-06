The LA Galaxy have denied that they are attempting to evict Orange County SC from its home stadium in Irvine. OCSC released a fiery statement over the weekend accusing the Galaxy of eyeing Championship Soccer Stadium as the exclusive home for its upcoming team in MLS NEXT Pro. “We are stunned and extremely disappointed by yesterday’s news that the city could undo all the great work we have done in soccer and in the local community in Orange County,” OCSC owner James Keston said. Ahead of an Irvine City Council meeting on Tuesday to discuss the matter, the Galaxy did not deny they...

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO