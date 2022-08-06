THE FLATS – Highly-sought Canadian big man Cyril Martynov has signed a grant-in-aid to attend Georgia Tech and play basketball for the Yellow Jackets, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-11 center from Barrie, Ontario will enroll for the fall semester and be eligible as a freshman in 2022-23. Rated a three-start prospect by On3 and 247Sports, Martynov (pronounced “KEER-ul MART-in-off”) significantly raised his profile during the 2022 AAU season, averaging 14.0 points and 9.4 rebounds during the spring and summer. Competing for the UPlay Canada team on the Nike EYBL circuit, Martynov scored in double figures in five straight games, including 27 against Vegas Elite, and averaged 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in the season-ending event at the end of July in Kansas City. Martynov chose Tech over Missouri, Northwestern and Wisconsin.

