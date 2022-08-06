Read on ramblinwreck.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
ramblinwreck.com
Christo Lamprecht Joins Field for U.S. Amateur
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht has received an exemption to compete in the 122nd United States Amateur, which begins Monday in Paramus, N.J. Based on qualification criteria, players who are listed among the top 50 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking on Aug. 8 are exempt, and Lamprecht is ranked No. 46.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Sign Canadian Big Man Cyril Martynov
THE FLATS – Highly-sought Canadian big man Cyril Martynov has signed a grant-in-aid to attend Georgia Tech and play basketball for the Yellow Jackets, head coach Josh Pastner announced. The 6-11 center from Barrie, Ontario will enroll for the fall semester and be eligible as a freshman in 2022-23. Rated a three-start prospect by On3 and 247Sports, Martynov (pronounced “KEER-ul MART-in-off”) significantly raised his profile during the 2022 AAU season, averaging 14.0 points and 9.4 rebounds during the spring and summer. Competing for the UPlay Canada team on the Nike EYBL circuit, Martynov scored in double figures in five straight games, including 27 against Vegas Elite, and averaged 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in the season-ending event at the end of July in Kansas City. Martynov chose Tech over Missouri, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
ramblinwreck.com
#10 Cyril Martynov
General: Highly-sought developmental big from Canada who committed to Georgia Tech in early August after reclassifying to the 2022 class … Will enroll for the fall semester and be eligible immediately as a freshman … Chose the Yellow Jackets over Missouri, Northwestern and Wisconsin … Rated a three-star prospect by On3 and 247Sports … Name pronounced “KEER-ul MAR-tin-off.”
ramblinwreck.com
Ross Steelman Medals at Western Amateur
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfer Ross Steelman continued his high-level performances in match play events last week, winning medalist honors at the Western Amateur in Highland Park, Ill., and advancing to the quarterfinals of the match play bracket. After opening with a 2-over-par 72, the Columbia, Mo., native...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Super Six Football, Collins Hill's Ethan Davis
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine)
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices
Charlotte and Atlanta are constantly being compared. While it’s becoming more expensive to rent in both cities, rents in Charlotte are increasing faster than they are in Atlanta. What’s happening: The national average rent rate rose to $1,706 in July and recent reports show Atlanta and Charlotte rates are relatively close in price point, according […] The post Rent Comparison: Charlotte vs. Atlanta apartment prices appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
newnanceo.com
New Studio Space to Attract Big-Budget Features, Create More Jobs for Georgians
As Georgia officially passes the “hidden gem” stage when it comes to the film and television industry, more studios are getting in the game. While cinematic touchstones like 1972’s “Deliverance” and 1991’s “Fried Green Tomatoes” put Georgia on the big screen, the state’s film industry skyrocketed in recent years, cementing itself as a primary filming location with blockbuster hits like “Avengers: Endgame” and record-busting shows like “Stranger Things.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Henry County Daily Herald
2022 Eagle's Landing Eagles Football Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — After lifting a winless football team from 2020 to three wins in his first season a year ago, Eagle's Landing coach Markus Brown has his sights set higher for the 2022 campaign. The way he sees it, that's the natural progression during a rebuild of a program.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
With so much entertainment in the Atlanta scene, there’s never a shortage of things to do or shows to see. This week, we’ve got a lot of megastars hitting stages all around ATL. Make sure to take in one of these shows this week!. Bad Bunny. The Grammy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
WMAZ
VERIFY: Viral photo of chicken wings in Chick-fil-A box is real, but it needs context
ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.
Eater
Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch
Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Eater
Personal Chef to Several Rap Stars Opens Two Restaurants This Fall in Downtown Atlanta
Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams, who served as a private chef to rappers like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar as well as to filmmaker Tyler Perry, plans to open two new restaurants in downtown Atlanta this fall. All-day breakfast spot Betty Sue’s and to-go restaurant Binky’s take...
saportareport.com
Attracting the wrong kind of attention
In September of 1895 at Atlanta’s Cotton States and International Exposition, Charles Jenkins demonstrated to the world what he called a Phantoscope, an early version of a movie projector. From that moment on, the world would never be the same. The invention of the movie projector led to the...
Comments / 0