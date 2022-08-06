Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena is becoming a hot ticket. Here’s how acts get booked.

From big concerts to hilarious comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Canadian pop singer The Weeknd is taking over AT&T Stadium on Sunday night at 6:30 pm. On his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” Abel Makkonen Tesfaye will perform songs from his most recent album Dawn FM as well as known hits like “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Call Out My Name.” Tickets are available here.

