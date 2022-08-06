Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena is becoming a hot ticket. Here’s how acts get booked.

Read on fortworthreport.org
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend – The Weeknd, Kevin Hart, and Erykah Badu
From big concerts to hilarious comedy shows, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Canadian pop singer The Weeknd is taking over AT&T Stadium on Sunday night at 6:30 pm. On his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour,” Abel Makkonen Tesfaye will perform songs from his most recent album Dawn FM as well as known hits like “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Call Out My Name.” Tickets are available here.
This tour shows you the best places to get a margarita in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love margaritas? This tour might be the one for you. No matter how you like them, frozen or not, there is something for everyone at Visita Dallas' Margarita Mile.
Thrillist
The 11 Best Things to do Indoors in Dallas When It’s Just Too Hot
Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. The only reasonable outdoor activity right now is lounging in a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are lots of...
PJ’s Coffee to Open near Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth
The menu features coffee, espresso, beignets, breakfast sandwiches, and more!
Dallas Observer
Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad
Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
keranews.org
He's photographed the overlooked in Oak Cliff and Dallas. Now his photos sell for thousands
As a photographer, Don Thomas II, known as Tortellini, looks at the often overlooked -- like North Texans who are homeless. Or Oak Cliff's hard-working residents. His photos now sell for thousands, but three years ago, Tortellini didn't even have a camera. Didn't know how to use one. And the...
This North Texas coffee shop is connecting people and cultures one coffee bean at a time
"Peace and Blessings": that's the meaning behind locally owned coffee shop "Pax and Beneficia".
$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced. The Texas Lottery reports...
fortworthreport.org
Public invited to final master plan committee meeting for Fort Worth Botanic Garden
FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 9, 2022) — The Fort Worth Botanic Garden | Botanical Research Institute of Texas (FWBG|BRIT) invites public participation in the final Master Plan Committee meeting Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. The consultant team led by landscape architecture firm Studio Outside will present a final draft of the proposed design for the next 20 years of site development.
New Dallas facility Prenuvo lets you get a full-body scan in just 60 minutes
What if you could know what's going on inside your body and search for more than 500 conditions with one 60-minute scan and no radiation?
fox4news.com
Dallas man’s lost wedding ring found on Florida beach, returned thanks to remarkable coincidence
DALLAS - A diamond wedding ring lost on a Florida beach was returned to its Dallas owner. In a rare coincidence, the woman who found it is also from North Texas. Chris Ramirez and Charlotte Duffey were perfect strangers, both living in North Texas, who crossed paths in a way that’s hard to believe.
North Texas restaurants named on reports rankings of 100 best for a date in US
Dates, they can be nerve-wracking, and anxiety-inducing, but also filled with fun, love, and a heck of a good time.
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
fortworthreport.org
From Trinity Trails to Tour de France, Fort Worth woman reflects on riding in world’s biggest bike race
If you asked Emily Joy Newsom what she would be doing with her life back in 2007, professional cycling would not be anywhere on the list. At the time, the Washington state native moved to Fort Worth to attend Texas Christian University. But shortly after completing a master’s in piano performance, Newsom found herself looking for something different.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘No Way': Mansfield Woman Finds Dallas Man's Wedding Ring on Florida Beach
A Mansfield woman found a wedding ring on a South Florida beach 1,300 miles from home and returned it to its owner: A Dallas man she had never met who happened to lose it on the same beach. Chris Ramirez, a barber who just opened a new shop in Deep...
Dallas Facing Topo Chico Shortage
The restaurant industry throughout the country is facing a shortage of the popular beverage Topo Chico.Megan Bucknall/Unsplash. As the high temperatures continue to bear down on North Texas, Dallas residents are having to face a shortage of the popular ice cold beverage Topo Chico mineral water. Dallas News reports that local bars and restaurants are having a difficult time finding the drink from Mexico.
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
August is Black Business Month: These are some of the top Black-owned businesses around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — August is Black Business Month and that means it’s time to acknowledge Black-owned businesses across the country by giving them your business to celebrate diversity and equality in the U.S. NationalToday says, “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays...
ntdaily.com
Jazz to return to KNTU radio
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Jazz will return to radio stations on KNTU FM 88.1 HD2 in late 2022 or early 2023 and is currently available to stream on KNTU.com, Mark Lambert, KNTU programming, news and operations manager told the North Texas Daily Friday. After being the...
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
