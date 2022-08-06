Read on www.emissourian.com
The Rotunda in Hermann, Missouri is a historical building once used in wine competitions and horticultural exhibitsCJ CoombsHermann, MO
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821CJ CoombsLincoln County, MO
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Town and Country Fair Motocross
Images from heat races at the Washington Town and Country Fair Motocross Sunday, Aug. 7. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.
Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
stlmag.com
5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train
For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
feastmagazine.com
Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park this August
After two years of pivoting due to COVID-19, St. Louisans will be glad to hear that Festival of Nations is finally returning to Tower Grove Park. On August 27 and 28, the park will hold one of the most diverse lineups of food in one place you'll probably ever find in the city; more than 40 different countries' cuisines will be represented.
Washington Missourian
Fire destroys Union garage
No one was injured but a garage at a southeastern Union home was destroyed in a fire Monday. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lakefield Court, near East Central College. Union Fire Protection District Chief Russell Hamilton said the two people at home were able to get out of the single-story house before firefighters arrived.
Boone Country Connection
New Melle Country Market Music Festival Sept. 10
New Melle Country Market is hosting the 2nd Annual New Melle Music Festival on September 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last year the Festival had over 1000 visitors, and a bigger crowd is expected this year. The music will play in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature Chris Lozano and the Coyote Band.
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Ballwin Taco Bell Goes Up in Flames
A Taco Bell in Ballwin was gutted by fire early this morning. According to Fox 2 News, drivers passing by the 1300 block of Manchester around 3 a.m. noticed flames inside the fast food restaurant. Fire crews responded to find the building's roof and insides had been extensively damaged by the blaze.
Missouri Human Society has available pit bulls for adoption
ST. LOUIS — The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is hosting a promotion on all adult pit bull terriers and pit bull mixes. The promotion will be held through August and the adoption is only $25. Pit bulls are perhaps the breed most associated with controversy and this is largely due to the stigma surrounding […]
Motorcycle and deer collide in fatal Wentzville crash
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon after colliding with a deer in Wentzville.
timesnewspapers.com
Vehicle, Body Recovered From Deer Creek Was That Of Webster Groves Man
The body of a man who was inside a vehicle pulled from Deer Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, has been identified as Randal "Randy" Howland, 62, of Webster Groves. His death was not related to the recent flooding of Deer Creek, but likely caused by a medical condition. Matt Nighbor,...
mycouriertribune.com
Rains damage dam in Overland city park. State opens fishing to nets.
JEFFERSON CITY — Heavy rains in recent weeks damaged a dam on a small lake in the St. Louis County city of Overland. The city has closed a walking trail on the dam, and the Missouri Department of Conservation has suspended restrictions on fishing to encourage people to salvage fish from Wild Acres Park Lake.
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis County Attempts to Get Interview Footage From KSDK
The St. Louis County Counselor's Office has taken "unprecedented" measures to prevent one Webster Groves family and their lawyer from speaking to the media about ongoing litigation over a euthanized dog, according to the family's attorney. In recent weeks, a lawsuit brought by Erin Bulfin against St. Louis County has...
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
