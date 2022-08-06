Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening

Read on www.wbko.com
WBKO
Heavy Rainfall Possible into Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms fired up Tuesday afternoon, delivering a LOT of rain to some while others missed out altogether. More showers and storms are in the offing Wednesday. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be...
WBKO
Showers and storms are more likely today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be warm and humid today, but afternoon showers could cool us down. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on today; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WBKO
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
wnky.com
Lost River Cave boat tours to pause again due to soap suds
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave says it will be shutting down boat tours again following a reoccurrence of pollution in the water. The issue has been ongoing. Previously, News 40 investigated the incident involving soap suds, which already caused boat tours to close earlier this summer. As...
Officials investigating after new Sumner County courthouse catches fire
Gallatin firefighters battled a fire at the new Sumner County courthouse after it went up in flames late Sunday night.
WBKO
Local law enforcement to follow Warren County school buses to prevent traffic violations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Class is back in session for Warren County Public Schools tomorrow, meaning school buses will be back out in force. This year though, bus drivers will have an extra ride along. “We’re going to have unmarked cars following buses,” said Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower....
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
WBKO
Over 30 soap box racers practice at Phil Moore Park for Labor Day nationals
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 30 children and young adults were out at Phil Moore Park this morning doing preparatory races for the National Soap Box Racing Championship. The championships, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, are set to bring in racers from over 25 different states. “We have bracket-style...
WBKO
Bluegrass Supply Chain creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green with $25 million investment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced leaders at third-party logistics provider Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC (BSC) will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs as the company expands its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
WBKO
VIDEO: Warren County Youth Football League registration now open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football League is having mobile registrations across Bowling Green. In person registrations will be held at Warren Central, Bowling Jr. High, Parker Bennet-Curry and Bristow Elementary throughout the month. WCYFL seeks to provide an opportunity for all the youth of Warren...
WBKO
Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary. According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized. They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to...
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
WBKO
Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Landree Button
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
WBKO
BGISD announces additions for the 2022 school year, BGHS construction update
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Independent School District has been working throughout the summer to enhance safety plans and provide a better environment for students and staff. The Board of Education discussed major topics for the upcoming school year. A hearing was held prior to the Board...
lite987whop.com
Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map
Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
wnky.com
Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
