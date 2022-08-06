ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Locally heavy rainfall possible through this evening

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 3 days ago
WBKO

Heavy Rainfall Possible into Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Showers and thunderstorms fired up Tuesday afternoon, delivering a LOT of rain to some while others missed out altogether. More showers and storms are in the offing Wednesday. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Showers and storms are more likely today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It will be warm and humid today, but afternoon showers could cool us down. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely on today; temperatures will still be seasonably warm. More rain will take over on Wednesday, which should keep temperatures below average...but it will still be humid. Lower humidity and cooler temperatures take over Friday through the weekend, which will bring us a little taste of early fall!
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
wnky.com

Lost River Cave boat tours to pause again due to soap suds

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Lost River Cave says it will be shutting down boat tours again following a reoccurrence of pollution in the water. The issue has been ongoing. Previously, News 40 investigated the incident involving soap suds, which already caused boat tours to close earlier this summer. As...
whvoradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Warren County Youth Football League registration now open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Youth Football League is having mobile registrations across Bowling Green. In person registrations will be held at Warren Central, Bowling Jr. High, Parker Bennet-Curry and Bristow Elementary throughout the month. WCYFL seeks to provide an opportunity for all the youth of Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary. According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized. They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Logan County celebrates freedom at annual Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - For years, Logan County’s Emancipation Celebration has brought in hundreds of locals and visitors to Russellville to celebrate freedom. The 8th of August is recognized as Emancipation Day for many communities in our part of Kentucky. In Russellville, the Emancipation Celebration included a parade on...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Landree Button

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - August’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lite987whop.com

Christian County now yellow on COVID community spread map

Christian County has joined Todd as yellow on the COVID community spread map, while Trigg remains red and though hospitalization numbers continue to rise statewide, there’s some hope the data will improve. Governor Andy Beshear says the rising hospitalization numbers are especially troubling if you are at high risk...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

