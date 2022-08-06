The Tigers have missed on some in-state targets this cycle, but they’ve seen some recent positive momentum recruiting the state of Louisiana over the last month and change. Coach Brian Kelly could land another big-time prospect from the boot on Monday, as four-star Zachary safety Kylin Jackson is set to announce his commitment at noon CT. LSU is seen as the favorite for Jackson, who is the No. 167 player and No. 10 safety in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO