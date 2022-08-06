ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Both '22 and '23 Football Recruiting classes have been a pleasant surprise.

I've been impressed at the plan the new staff has put in place in recruiting. It seems that they addressed positions of need first, then went after the highly rated players. For us recruiting stalkers it can sometimes be disheartening to see highly rated players from Louisiana going elsewhere, but it makes sense to try to fill positions of need before star gazing.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
The top 1,000 high school football teams in the country...

Acadiana, Brother Martin, Catholic (BR), De La Salle, Destrehan, Karr, Jesuit, John Curtis, Neville, Ponchatoula, Rummel, St. Charles Catholic, University Lab, Warren Easton, Westgate, Zachary. HM (between #301 and #1000): Alexandria, Byrd, Captain Shreve, Carencro, Lafayette Christian, Landry, Lutcher, Madison Prep, Newman, Parkway, Ruston, Scotlandville, Southern Lab, St. Amant, St....
4-star Louisiana safety set to announce commitment on Monday

The Tigers have missed on some in-state targets this cycle, but they’ve seen some recent positive momentum recruiting the state of Louisiana over the last month and change. Coach Brian Kelly could land another big-time prospect from the boot on Monday, as four-star Zachary safety Kylin Jackson is set to announce his commitment at noon CT. LSU is seen as the favorite for Jackson, who is the No. 167 player and No. 10 safety in the nation per the 247Sports Composite.
