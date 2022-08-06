ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota mourns passing of Gopher great Clyde Turner

A Minnesota basketball legend passed away on Tuesday. Clyde Turner, who was part of the 1972 Minnesota B1G championship team, died at the age of 70. Turner played at Minnesota from 1971-1973, and averaged 18.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during his time there. After his time with the Golden Gophers, he was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1973 NBA Draft where he would be on the same roster as Kareem Abdul-Jabar and Oscar Robertson.
BASKETBALL
KAAL-TV

HS Football Preview: St. Ansgar is out to prove last year was an anomaly

(ABC 6 News) - "Do your job". A simple yet serious motto for the St. Ansgar Saints, a program rooted in tradition and a team that has made it to the state tournament 4 out of the last 5 years. Head coach Drew Clevinger enters his 23rd season at the helm of the program and he looks at last season's 3-6 finish as an anomaly. "Yeah I think last year maybe was the first year in 13 years we didn't win at least 7 games so just through a variety of reasons," Clevinger said. "But we're hoping to bounce back."
SAINT ANSGAR, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy