(ABC 6 News) - "Do your job". A simple yet serious motto for the St. Ansgar Saints, a program rooted in tradition and a team that has made it to the state tournament 4 out of the last 5 years. Head coach Drew Clevinger enters his 23rd season at the helm of the program and he looks at last season's 3-6 finish as an anomaly. "Yeah I think last year maybe was the first year in 13 years we didn't win at least 7 games so just through a variety of reasons," Clevinger said. "But we're hoping to bounce back."

SAINT ANSGAR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO