Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Former SLO football star left UCLA team after suicide attempt: ‘A life-or-death decision’
Thomas Cole hopes that speaking about his mental health struggles will encourage others to get help.
outlooknewspapers.com
10U All-Star Team Continues Storied Run
It’s been a historic summer for the San Marino National Little League (SMNLL) 10U All-Star baseball team. The squad, comprised of 13 boys who live or attend school in San Marino, is currently competing in the Southern California State Little League Tournament. “It’s been 25 years since the San...
Southern Minnesota News
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike
Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
pasadenanow.com
Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity
The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
restaurantclicks.com
A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
Roger E. Mosley, of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame, dead at 83
LOS ANGELES — Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter confirmed. Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries suffered...
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
La La Land Kind Cafe Opening Second LA Site at The Grove
The shopping center is also adding Japanese specialty coffee brand % Arabica
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
hhhistory.com
The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA
Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
Daily Beast
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
Comments / 0