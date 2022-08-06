ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

outlooknewspapers.com

10U All-Star Team Continues Storied Run

It’s been a historic summer for the San Marino National Little League (SMNLL) 10U All-Star baseball team. The squad, comprised of 13 boys who live or attend school in San Marino, is currently competing in the Southern California State Little League Tournament. “It’s been 25 years since the San...
SAN MARINO, CA
Southern Minnesota News

Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass

(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cal Poly graduate killed by lightning strike

Brooks Lambertson among three killed by lightning strike in Washington, D.C. “Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” says City National Bank in a news release. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family,...
WASHINGTON, DC
pasadenanow.com

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
PASADENA, CA
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Roger E. Mosley, of ‘Magnum P.I.’ fame, dead at 83

LOS ANGELES — Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died Sunday at the age of 83, his daughter confirmed. Mosley died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of injuries suffered...
LYNWOOD, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

Top Mexican food spots in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known for being a melting pot of different cultures and by extension, different cuisines. Mexican food is probably one of the most popular kinds of food around. If you’re in the mood for Mexican food, Los Angeles has some great options. From traditional taquerias to more modern restaurants, there’s something for everyone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says

The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.
WASHINGTON, DC

