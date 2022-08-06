ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Spice Girl Mel C splits from boyfriend of seven years and is ‘not afraid to be single’

By Laura Armstrong
 3 days ago

SPICE Girl Melanie Chisholm has split from her boyfriend of seven years Joe Marshall.

Mel, 48, who has daughter Scarlett, 13, with ex Thomas Starr, had been with music executive Joe, in his 40s, since 2015.

Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm has split from her boyfriend of seven years Joe Marshall Credit: Desmond O'Neill Features Ltd
A source said the split was 'amicable' but added that Mel was 'not afraid to be single if she thinks it’s for the best' Credit: Getty

He became her manager and the couple moved in together in North London along with Scarlett and his two children.

But yesterday a music industry source said: “Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJ-ing and other plans.

“The little free time she does have is devoted to her daughter Scarlett, and that doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.”

They said the split was “amicable” but added that Mel was “not afraid to be single if she thinks it’s for the best”.

