Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage
It’s no secret that Geno Smith has the edge for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback spot. Pete Carroll has said it himself that Smith is atop the hierarchy until further notice. But after the latest Seahawks scrimmage, it looks like Drew Lock is making his presence felt and isn’t simply going to roll over as […] The post Geno Smith’s stern message to Drew Lock after getting outplayed in Seahawks scrimmage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Geno Smith Makes His Opinion Clear: NFL World Reacts
It remains to be seen who will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this fall. Drew Lock, who was traded to Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade, is the likely favorite to start behind center for the Seahawks this season. However, longtime backup Geno Smith remains a...
Yardbarker
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
NFL insider: Panthers' starting QB gig is Baker Mayfield's 'job to lose'
During his first season with the Panthers in 2021, Darnold finished with a 59.9% completion percentage for 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games (11 starts), while adding recording career highs in rushing attempts (48), rushing yards (222) and rushing touchdowns (five). Acquired in early July...
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off incredible accuracy at Chiefs camp
Patrick Mahomes may have taken a comment from his old teammate, Tyreek Hill, personally. "As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said back in June, comparing the accuracy of Mahomes and his new quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa. Of course, anyone who has actually...
Yardbarker
Report: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today
The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions. Sources...
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Yardbarker
Is James Cook Buffalo’s back of the future?
The Bills drafted James Cook with the 63rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has already impressed at training camp, according to Bleacher Report. Cook is an explosive back with speed to burn out of Georgia and is also the younger brother of Vikings’ star RB Dalvin Cook. This is what NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein had to say on Cook’s game prior to the draft:
Yardbarker
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera explains why he fired long-time assistant Sam Mills III before the season
It's rare for an NFL coach to shake up his staff just weeks before a season kicks off, but that's exactly what Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera did with the firing of defensive line coach Sam Mills III. Mills is no longer with the organization, and his firing came...
Yardbarker
Breaking down the Cowboys’ O-line
It was evident that the Cowboys o-line played a significant factor in the Cowboys’ loss last year in the first round of the playoffs. The offensive line was dreadful, and it cost the team the game. The o-line set the offense back with countless holding calls, and when they weren’t holding, they were getting bossed around by the 49ers’ d-line. And truthfully, the o-line was substandard all year, especially considering previous years, when the line was a strong suit for the team.
Yardbarker
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 1
Kirk Cousins has been the center of debate for a while among general football and Minnesota Vikings fans. Debates have been going on about whether or not he is a good quarterback, whether or not the Vikings can win with him and if they should even keep him. In this three-part article series I’m going to look at who the Vikings could realistically get at quarterback who is better than Cousins. In this article I’m going to look at and discuss Kirk Cousins’ career and where his statistics ranked overall in 2021.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Insider: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett 'may not be ready to play exhibitions yet'
Shortly after it was learned that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky was a heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 1, the Steelers confirmed that Trubisky was atop their first depth chart shared this summer. Mason Rudolph is listed second over rookie Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
