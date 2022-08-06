ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Mariposa sets its Mariposa Harvest Fair for Aug. 27

The second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. The park address is 2501 Parkway Avenue, Rio Rancho, 87144. This event is being hosted by the Mariposa Lifestyle Committee and the Mariposa Homeowners Association. This was...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Coin Club: Indian Head Cents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year and will be displayed at this year’s New Mexico State Fair. The club boasts a collection of Native American...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bear Fest returns to Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bear Fest is returning to Los Alamos at the end of the month. It’s the perfect chance to learn all about bears. The Pajarito Environmental Education Center’s annual Bear Festival starts Friday, August 25 with “Bears, Beers, and Bites.” It features a discussion about black bears, beer, or wine from Bathtub Row Brewery and d’oeuvers that represents food bears eat in the wild.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#Affordable Housing#Development Plan#Infrastructure#New Mexico Wine
KRQE News 13

UNM breaks ground on new nursing, public health building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico broke ground on a new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence building. They’re hoping it will cut into the nationwide nurse shortage. The nearly 94,000 sq. ft. building will be on the M-Family Practice parking lot on Tucker Ave. It will be a three-story building with classrooms, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is set to unveil three new installations this fall. The new rooms at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe are part of Meow Wolf’s Exhibition Evolution Program in an effort to offer visitors new experiences annually. Meow Wolf says the installations will challenge viewers with mind-bending visions of the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Public Works Director Juan Rael Discusses Recent Traffic Congestion Due To Canyon Road Closure

Los Alamos County Public Works Director Juan Rael. Courtesy photo. With the impending return of Los Alamos Public Schools, there has been some conversation in the community about how the increased number of school buses, LAPS vehicles and private vehicles on local streets. Of particular concern is the possibility that Trinity Drive and Diamond Drive will be even more congested than they have been in recent weeks since a large part of Canyon Road has been closed to through traffic.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPD Arrest Records: July 7-21

Anjelika Parsons, 28, Albuquerque, was arrested for aggravated DUI and having no insurance near Unser Blvd and Southern Blvd. Calvin Sheeley, 18, Rio Rancho, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing an officer, and speeding near NM 528 and Sabana Grande. Daniel Rogers, 37, Rio Rancho, was cited with battery, assault,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Police Seek Vehicle Connected to Muslim Murders

APD seek vehicle possibly connected to Muslim murders. The Albuquerque Police Department yesterday released photos of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, and are asking anyone with information to call (505) 843-STOP. The most recent homicide took place Friday night, following a news conference last week in which police said they were examining potential connections between the shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the last nine months, including Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain last week. A fourth man, Naeem Hussain, was shot Friday night hours after attending the funerals for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who was killed at the end of July. “Now, people are beginning to panic,” Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal following the fourth shooting on Friday night. Police also have created an online portal through which the public can upload videos and photos they believe will help police find the perpetrator(s) of the homicides, and have shifted their schedules to ensure a police presence in the city’s Muslim community, and state police also will have an increased presence.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Miles of Sandoval streams are now protected

The hard work of a coalition of over fifty Tribal leaders, business owners, water users, anglers and conservationists to preserve the rivers and streams of northern New Mexico has paid off. Sections totaling 125.9 miles of the Upper Pecos, Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek just received the state’s highest water quality protections from the Water Quality Control Commission.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

