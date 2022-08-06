Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
rrobserver.com
Mariposa sets its Mariposa Harvest Fair for Aug. 27
The second annual Mariposa Harvest Fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mariposa Community Park on Saturday, Aug. 27. The park address is 2501 Parkway Avenue, Rio Rancho, 87144. This event is being hosted by the Mariposa Lifestyle Committee and the Mariposa Homeowners Association. This was...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Coin Club: Indian Head Cents
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year and will be displayed at this year’s New Mexico State Fair. The club boasts a collection of Native American...
A dry river: Albuquerque’s ‘new hydrologic reality’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dry, cracked ground isn’t an unusual sight in Albuquerque. But in 2022, that sight has become a surprising reality for many, seeing entire portions of the Rio Grande without flowing water. National headlines read “Rio Grande runs dry” and point out that it’s the first time it’s happened in 40 years. “This […]
KRQE News 13
Bear Fest returns to Los Alamos
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bear Fest is returning to Los Alamos at the end of the month. It’s the perfect chance to learn all about bears. The Pajarito Environmental Education Center’s annual Bear Festival starts Friday, August 25 with “Bears, Beers, and Bites.” It features a discussion about black bears, beer, or wine from Bathtub Row Brewery and d’oeuvers that represents food bears eat in the wild.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood still waiting for storm drain to be fixed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem that has been affecting one Albuquerque area for years. Recent rains have triggered the problem in the community near Osuna and Vistal Del Norte. Jim Souter is the President of the Vista Del Norte Alliance and says when it rains, he...
Sale could bring new life to long-vacant property near downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New life could finally be coming to a long-vacant eyesore on Route 66. The sprawling Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th, just west of downtown, has sat boarded up for nearly two decades. Now, the Downtown Growers’ Market is teaming up with Three Sisters Kitchen to buy the property. Their plan, once […]
UNM breaks ground on new nursing, public health building
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico broke ground on a new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence building. They’re hoping it will cut into the nationwide nurse shortage. The nearly 94,000 sq. ft. building will be on the M-Family Practice parking lot on Tucker Ave. It will be a three-story building with classrooms, […]
Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is set to unveil three new installations this fall. The new rooms at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe are part of Meow Wolf’s Exhibition Evolution Program in an effort to offer visitors new experiences annually. Meow Wolf says the installations will challenge viewers with mind-bending visions of the […]
Los Ranchos residents upset over new development
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New life will soon be coming to the Village of Los Ranchos, including a new apartment complex and entertainment center. But, not everyone is on board. “We chose to live out here because it’s just so peaceful,” said M.G. Mccullough. She and her husband moved to Los Ranchos in December, from South […]
Over 200 stranded on top of New Mexico mountains after storm cuts power to tram
Dozens of people were stuck on top of the Sandia Mountains for hours after taking the tramway Sunday night.
Work begins to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. I-25 off-ramp
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Work has begun to get rid of a downtown I-25 off-ramp. The Department of Transportation is overhauling Oak St. between Central Ave. and MLK, including permanently removing the northbound off-ramp at MLK. Transportation planners say that will improve traffic flow from Lead, Coal, and Central onto I-25.
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
losalamosreporter.com
Public Works Director Juan Rael Discusses Recent Traffic Congestion Due To Canyon Road Closure
Los Alamos County Public Works Director Juan Rael. Courtesy photo. With the impending return of Los Alamos Public Schools, there has been some conversation in the community about how the increased number of school buses, LAPS vehicles and private vehicles on local streets. Of particular concern is the possibility that Trinity Drive and Diamond Drive will be even more congested than they have been in recent weeks since a large part of Canyon Road has been closed to through traffic.
rrobserver.com
RRPD Arrest Records: July 7-21
Anjelika Parsons, 28, Albuquerque, was arrested for aggravated DUI and having no insurance near Unser Blvd and Southern Blvd. Calvin Sheeley, 18, Rio Rancho, was arrested for reckless driving, fleeing an officer, and speeding near NM 528 and Sabana Grande. Daniel Rogers, 37, Rio Rancho, was cited with battery, assault,...
Santa Fe Reporter
Police Seek Vehicle Connected to Muslim Murders
APD seek vehicle possibly connected to Muslim murders. The Albuquerque Police Department yesterday released photos of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, and are asking anyone with information to call (505) 843-STOP. The most recent homicide took place Friday night, following a news conference last week in which police said they were examining potential connections between the shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the last nine months, including Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain last week. A fourth man, Naeem Hussain, was shot Friday night hours after attending the funerals for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who was killed at the end of July. “Now, people are beginning to panic,” Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal following the fourth shooting on Friday night. Police also have created an online portal through which the public can upload videos and photos they believe will help police find the perpetrator(s) of the homicides, and have shifted their schedules to ensure a police presence in the city’s Muslim community, and state police also will have an increased presence.
restaurant-hospitality.com
How this Santa Fe chef moved from Bert’s Burger Bowl to a James Beard Best Chef Southwest
New Mexican chef Fernando Olea has been in the restaurant business since 1991, and over the years he has tweaked, played with and evolved his idea of what kind of food to serve. With Sazón, he's made a truly special place that's helped earn him the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.
corralescomment.com
Miles of Sandoval streams are now protected
The hard work of a coalition of over fifty Tribal leaders, business owners, water users, anglers and conservationists to preserve the rivers and streams of northern New Mexico has paid off. Sections totaling 125.9 miles of the Upper Pecos, Rio Grande, Rio Hondo, Jemez River, San Antonio Creek and Redondo Creek just received the state’s highest water quality protections from the Water Quality Control Commission.
