APD seek vehicle possibly connected to Muslim murders. The Albuquerque Police Department yesterday released photos of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, and are asking anyone with information to call (505) 843-STOP. The most recent homicide took place Friday night, following a news conference last week in which police said they were examining potential connections between the shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the last nine months, including Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain last week. A fourth man, Naeem Hussain, was shot Friday night hours after attending the funerals for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who was killed at the end of July. “Now, people are beginning to panic,” Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal following the fourth shooting on Friday night. Police also have created an online portal through which the public can upload videos and photos they believe will help police find the perpetrator(s) of the homicides, and have shifted their schedules to ensure a police presence in the city’s Muslim community, and state police also will have an increased presence.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO