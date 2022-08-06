The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 13 August – UFC Fight Night – Pechanga Arena, San DiegoWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 9.30pm BST on Saturday 13 August (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET),...

