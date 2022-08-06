ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark (8/9/22)

The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy), The Butcher & The Blade vs. Isaiah Broner, James Alexander, Brayden Lee & Sam Moore.
Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 13 August – UFC Fight Night – Pechanga Arena, San DiegoWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 9.30pm BST on Saturday 13 August (1.30pm PT, 3.30pm CT, 4.30pm ET),...
Full Description Of AEW’s ‘All Elite Women’ Trademark

There was a report last week that may’ve hinted at an AEW reality television series focusing on the women on the roster. The trademark, “All Elite Women,” was filed on August 1st for multiple goods and services, including live-action content. It was later reported that the trademark...
