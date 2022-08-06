Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves Tags WWE In Since-Deleted Tweet After Discovering Carmella Was ‘Injured’
At last night’s WWE Live Event in North Charleston, South Carolina, The EST of WWE Bianca Belair put her “WWE Raw” Women’s Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Asuka and Carmella. However, the big news coming out of the match is that one of the women suffered an injury during their triple threat bout.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Teases Return Of Old Ring Name
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of NXT stars get new names after getting called up to the WWE main roster, and it’s no big secret that Vince McMahon liked one word names. Last year Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo had their names shorted to...
‘Bachelor’ Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: ‘You Were Worth the Wait’
He put a ring on it! Madison Prewett is engaged to boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt. "7.31.22. You were worth the wait," the Bachelor Nation personality captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Monday, August 1. Prewett, 26, donned a white halter dress while Troutt, also 26, wore a light blue suit for the beachfront […]
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Wife Chantel Amid Divorce: ‘Rotten on the Inside’
Not so friendly exes. The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno has posted yet another cryptic message that seemingly shaded his estranged wife, Chantel Everett, amid their ongoing divorce. “We live in a world of appearance where how you look on the outside is more important than how you look on...
RELATED PEOPLE
What happened to Kyle Chrisley?
SEASON after season, the cameras capture several happenings with Todd Chrisley and his famous family for episodes of their eponymous reality television show. Chrisley Knows Best features Todd, his wife Julie, and their brood of children together, which is why TV fans are curious to know why his oldest son Kyle is not on the show.
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Has Made Some Serious Cash as a Teen! Find Out Her Net Worth
Childhood reality star Honey Boo Boo, a.k.a. Alana Thompson, has started taking command of her public presence now that she turned 16. The starlet is best known for appearing on Toddlers and Tiaras in 2012 as a 6-year-old — and it’s clear that her time on television has set her up with a cushy bank account. But exactly how much is she worth?
Kristin Cavallari says 'Laguna Beach' producers 'without a doubt' pegged her for the 'villain role' from the beginning
"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari is cohosting "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen." Looking back, she thinks producers pegged her to be the "villain" from the beginning of the series. She says she was not as "confident" as viewers thought she was during filming.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Are Going Off on Simon Cowell for Giving This Act a ‘Pity Yes’
One of the best things about watching America’s Got Talent is that you never know what you’re going to get, especially in the early rounds. Contestants aren’t restricted to a single category, such as singing or dancing. Instead, they’re welcome to bring any talent they believe to be display-worthy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
wrestlinginc.com
Real-Life Inspiration For WWE’s Eugene Passes Away
Family, friends, and fans are remembering the real-life inspiration for one of the more unique characters in WWE history. Eugene Palermo passed away Sunday at the age of 57. Palermo’s introduction to the world of professional wrestling came through his father. Bucky Palermo (who passed in 2017) worked as a referee in Pittsburgh and its surrounding areas for more than three decades. Those included shows for what was then the World Wrestling Federation. Eugene Palermo lived with Down syndrome, but it didn’t prevent him from getting involved in wrestling. After attending WWF shows in the Pittsburgh area for years, he got the chance to work on them as a ring boy, retrieving entrance gear from wrestlers and performing other duties. He was a beloved and well-known presence across the independent wrestling scene in the Pittsburgh area. In 2016, he was inducted into the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame.
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro Moves Out After Chantel Confronts Antonella About Office Flirtations
On 'The Family Chantel,' Pedro decides he wants to separate after Chantel talks about their marital problems in front of his colleagues and confronts Antonella.
Comments / 0