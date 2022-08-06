Dear SHIB investors, watch out for the crypto hitching on to this bandwagon

Read on ambcrypto.com
ambcrypto.com
For Cardano, it’s 100 projects and counting, but is that really enough
The biggest use case of a third-generation cryptocurrency is Decentralized Finance, on which Cardano has built its reputation and hype for years. Alas, the result hasn’t been particularly impressive. Especially since in a little under a year, the network has only noted the launch of 93 projects. Now, although another 1048 projects are being built, investors are yet to know which one is on its way to being launched.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Can Twitter trolls affect LTC investors’ portfolio
Litecoin continues to go up the price chart. Its growth has been gradual, unlike Loopring and Flow. And, with this strategy, the altcoin has managed to stay out of the volatile zones. Thus, giving itself room to chart gains without the worry of a reversal. This is one reason why...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin price prediction 2025 – 2040: Can BTC hit $937K by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Hey, fellow traders and investors! How are your Bitcoin holdings doing? Well my guess is – Not good. While there were...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. For many investors and enthusiasts, it is much more than just another cryptocurrency. According to experts, it could increase in value by up to 400% by 2022. Since its launch, the price of ETH has risen from $0.311 in 2015 to around $4,800 late last year — with plenty of volatility along the way.
ambcrypto.com
Weekly crypto asset flow has these profit-making statistics
Inflows into digital asset investment products totaled $3 million last week, bringing the sixth consecutive week of inflows to a total of $529 million, CoinShares found in a newly published report. Last week’s inflow represented a 96% decline from the $81 million recorded in inflows the previous week. Inflows...
ambcrypto.com
Miners and ETH 2.0 – Where do they stand now
As we approach the Ethereum Merge, the crypto-community’s opinions have been more vocal than usual. The much-awaited ETH 2.0 will change the blockchain’s consensus mechanism to a Proof-of-Stake model, pushing ETH miners out of business. Apart from the chances of them quitting the mining industry, there is a possibility that they opt for a hard fork in the Ethereum network or also try to switch to a different blockchain.
ambcrypto.com
SHIB, yes, but here’s what is going on with Shiba Inu’s DEX
A part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and launched in July 2021, ShibaSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX). It facilitates cryptocurrency trading on a peer-to-peer basis. According to the project’s whitepaper, the DEX was launched to provide a “safe place,” one where traders can conduct cryptocurrency transactions.
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why Solana [SOL] traders could go long this week
The past week has been a spectacle for the Solana community with a host of new features launched. These upgrades can be traced down in Solana-based protocols and the mainnet as well. Consequently, there have been significant changes in the SOL token’s price action during the period under review.
ambcrypto.com
ETH 2.0 deposit contract crosses the 13M mark ft. a bullish ETH twist
Ethereum‘s much-anticipated Merge continues to see bullish developments over the ETH 2.0 deposit contract. However, unlike on previous occasions, the main ‘OG’ token too has been creating a sense of belonging. Here’s the latest record sheet – Higher highs. Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade to the...
ambcrypto.com
For SHIB, a breakout is coming; here’s the where of it all
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on). As the EMA ribbons overstretched while looking south, sellers pulled Shiba Inu [SHIB] towards the $0.00738-zone following the...
ambcrypto.com
MEXC to list AURA network, supporting NFTs adoption for more possibilities
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC will list AURA, a scalable, agile, and effortless Layer-1 blockchain with a comprehensive ecosystem built to accelerate global NFTs adoption, on 12:00 August 9th (UTC). With the vision of “Building the Internet of NFTs”, Aura Network aims to create a world-class...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the odds of Polkadot [DOT] sustaining its growth
Polkadot has been grabbing headlines recently with its performance. The latest updates on the network have added fuel to DOT’s uptrend in the crypto market. This has made DOT the highest performing crypto asset among CoinMarketCap’s top 10 tokens. DOT, at press time, was trading at $9.01 after gaining a significant bull charge over the week by 16.35%.
ambcrypto.com
The A-Z of how Ethereum-based NFTs have been doing so far
According to data from NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam, the sales volume for NFTs minted on the Ethereum network has fallen gradually since the beginning of August. In fact, at the time of writing, total sales made on the chain stood at $82,541,608.15. This represented a 10% decline over the last seven days alone.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Analysts’ take on where BTC could go next
The king coin of cryptocurrencies continues to divide opinions among skeptics with its latest movement. After rejecting the $24.2K resistance, BTC prices have crashed below $23,450 at press time according to CoinMarketCap. This rejection has raised many eyebrows in the community since market conditions have improved of late. Galaxy Digital...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot: Unraveling the effects of the latest rally on DOT’s technicals
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market-wide sentiment boost aided Polkadot’s [DOT] bulls in getting a grip on the near-term trend. The previous month has been relatively hopeful as the alt finds a position near the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB).
ambcrypto.com
What ‘busy’ Polkadot’s latest efforts mean for DOT investors
It has been relatively difficult for the market to focus on developments in the crypto-space, rather than on price speculation. However, this has not hindered networks such as Polkadot from charging full speed ahead, towards their WEB3 vision. In fact, a recent update highlighted a busy period for the network so, here’s what we can expect.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH] notes unprecedented hike, thanks to its…
The trading session on 8 August was an interesting one for ETH HODLers as the price of the leading altcoin jumped above $1,800 for the first time in two months, data from Santiment revealed. In the last 30 days, the ETH network has seen over 546,000 active addresses trading the...
ambcrypto.com
Nexus Dubai (NXD) Project obtains first cryptocurrency exchange license in Dubai
The Nexus Dubai (NXD) project has obtained the world’s first license to operate a cryptocurrency exchange business in Dubai. Vertech Technology LLC, the company behind NXD, is a Dubai-based company that provides Spray wallet and Nexfi staking services, and the project has announced that it will expand into the NFT services and gaming business.
Japan's Honda sees declining profits on semiconductor crunch
TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from last year as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion). Honda kept its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2023 unchanged at 710 billion yen ($5.3 billion). The semiconductor shortage has hurt all the world’s automakers, including Honda, despite strong demand, and the manufacturers have been scrambling to secure alternative suppliers.
