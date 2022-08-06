Read full article on original website
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Newell: Despite Cantrell’s late efforts, citizens are now controlling the narrative on crime
I found last week’s press conference from Mayor LaToya Cantrell to be one of the most incredulous press conferences I’ve ever heard. She tried to cloak herself with the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department. She basically said that if y
Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
NOLA.com
Woman who allegedly stabbed children, then went live on social media is booked into jail
A woman who allegedly stabbed her children, one of them fatally, then broadcast herself on social media streaked in their blood, has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. Her bond will be set today. Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting at midday Tuesday at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting, in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but her name and age were not immediately released.
WDSU
Shooting in the Gentilly Terrace Neighborhood on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that injured one man on Monday night. According to initial reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets around 8:13 p.m. The victim was...
wgno.com
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
WWL-TV
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Former JPSO deputies plead not guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of Daniel Vallee
Two former Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist have pleaded not guilty in the case. Johnaton Louis, 35, and Isaac Hughes, 29, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court before Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce. Hughes and Louis, both on duty...
KHOU
'He's still not even coming!' 911 caller begs New Orleans police officer to stop French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into an unusual 9-1-1 call about a rape in plain sight on a French Quarter street corner on July 26 as well as an internal investigation into whether officers near the scene failed to respond to the passed out victim.
WDSU
Warehouse District restaurants are coming together after multiple employees have been attacked
NEW ORLEANS — The hospitality community in the Warehouse District is coming together after crime is impacting not only their business but employees as well. Multiple employees have been attacked and robbed in the last month. Damian Titus, a bartender at Sidecar Patio and Oyster bar, was heading home...
Project highlights more than 100 men serving life sentences at Angola Prison
The stories in the interviews range from inmates speaking on experiences in jail and where they are today to the crimes they committed.
Female shot to death in Central City Tuesday afternoon: NOPD
According to the NOPD, a female of unknown age was shot to death in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard.
WDSU
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her own children was in custody battle, records show
NEW ORLEANS — Court records show 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was in a custody battle with the father of her children when police say she stabbed her two toddlers on Sunday, leaving her 4-year-old daughter dead. In the documents, it is revealed the father of the children had filed for...
2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
NOLA.com
Man files lawsuit against off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who shot him
A New Orleans man who allegedly tried to shoot someone and who was shot in response by an off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has sued the law enforcement agency, arguing his civil rights were violated when the deputy used “unnecessary and excessive force” to subdue him.
wbrz.com
Missing man's remains found buried near rural highway in Louisiana; 3 arrested for murder
HUSSER - Federal agents went into the Gulf of Mexico to make a murder arrest after a missing man's body was found buried in a shallow grave in rural Louisiana. Three suspects were booked for first-degree murder, armed robbery and obstruction of justice on Aug. 3, a day after a tip led deputies to the body of 22-year-old Tywonne "DayDay" Neal, who was buried near Singing Waterfall Road in Husser.
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
52-year-old Avondale man killed after striking tree with vehicle in Marrero : LSP
Police reports show that the crash happened on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street.
NOLA.com
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
2 shootings and one homicide in 3 hours NOPD reports
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings and a homicide that happened within three hours of each other on Sunday. According to an NOPD report, the first shooting happened at about 2:47 at the
