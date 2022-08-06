Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
10U All-Star Team Continues Storied Run
It’s been a historic summer for the San Marino National Little League (SMNLL) 10U All-Star baseball team. The squad, comprised of 13 boys who live or attend school in San Marino, is currently competing in the Southern California State Little League Tournament. “It’s been 25 years since the San...
outlooknewspapers.com
Patience Pays Off for SMHS Grad Weirick
San Marino High School entered the 2020 boys’ volleyball season with justifiably high hopes, with clutch performers at key positions and many had included the Titans in discussions about winning a Rio Hondo League championship following a lengthy absence. One of those promising players was then-senior outside hitter Carver...
Southern Minnesota News
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
outlooknewspapers.com
Gary Dale Moore | Obituary
Gary Dale Moore, longtime resident of Glendale and La Cañada Flintridge, passed away July 3rd at his home in Templeton, California, due to complications from cancer. Born Feb 13, 1939, in Los Angeles, Gary grew up in La Crescenta where he attended Glendale High School and Glendale College. After...
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
SoCal to see warmer temps, sunshine Wednesday as thunderstorm chances drop in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm to hot temperatures across the region, with thunderstorms subsiding in the mountains and deserts.
outlooknewspapers.com
Scully Was Baseball’s Frank Sinatra
First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. What was it? The essence, the spirit, the twinkle? If you didn’t appreciate Vin Scully, I have nothing to say to you. If you did, please listen up. For generations of LA baseball fans, he was the...
La La Land Kind Cafe Opening Second LA Site at The Grove
The shopping center is also adding Japanese specialty coffee brand % Arabica
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
vanlifewanderer.com
Chili John’s – One Of Burbank’s Most Beloved Restaurants
What started as a chili restaurant in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1913 by a Lithuanian immigrant named John Isaac would soon become a family legacy and a historical staple in a town halfway across the country. Before Chili John’s was born, Isaac was serving up his soon to be famous chili at his bar in 1900. Soon after, the first Chili John’s was born.
coloradoboulevard.net
The Hotel Carver: Pasadena’s First Black-Owned Hotel
In Lynn Hudson’s recent book, ‘West of Jim Crow: California and the Color Line’ there is a quote from long-time community activist Ruby McKnight Williams. It shatters the assumption that racism was an issue in the South, but not on the enlightened West Coast. “I didn’t see any difference in Pasadena and Mississippi except that they were spelled differently,” replied Ms. McKnight-Williams when asked about race relations in the city.
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
Heat advisory issued for several parts of Los Angeles County
Extremely warm weather prompted a heat advisory for several regions of Los Angeles County, with some places expected to reach triple digits. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Monday morning for the Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley as temperatures jump to 105 degrees in those regions. Other areas that will feel the heat on included Acton, Mount Wilson, Castaic, Newhall, Santa Clarita, Valencia, Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, Woodland Hills, East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona and San Gabriel. The advisory mirrors a similar one issued on Sunday. Residents were urged to stay hydrated, remain in cool, dry areas and wear light clothing. They were also encouraged to check in on elderly neighbors and relatives. The heat was expected to linger through the week, though not at such elevated temperatures, accompanied by yet another monsoonal movement bringing muggy weather and the potential for isolated thunderstorms to the Southland.On Sunday, more than 7 million Americans were affected by heat alerts as a heat wave strikes across the United States, with average temperatures sitting at around 90 degrees.
HipHopDX.com
Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him
Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho outlines goals for district's next 4 years, vows quick change
L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho outlined goals he wants the school district to reach in the next four years, such as improving the current high school graduation rate.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the beloved Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
Weather Heating Up Across Southern California
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday in parts of Los Angeles County, where many areas are expected to see highs over 100 degrees.
