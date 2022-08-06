The Butte Miners defeated the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday to win the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah. Idaho held the Miners' bats at bay, but Butte was able to get the win 4-0 thanks to their ace on the mound Trey Hansen who pitched 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and five walks.

BUTTE, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO