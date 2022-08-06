Read on www.montanarightnow.com
Related
montanarightnow.com
Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign. The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
montanarightnow.com
Butte Miners win Northwest Regional Championship
The Butte Miners defeated the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday to win the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah. Idaho held the Miners' bats at bay, but Butte was able to get the win 4-0 thanks to their ace on the mound Trey Hansen who pitched 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and five walks.
Comments / 0