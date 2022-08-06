Read on www.blackenterprise.com
Stephen Fricke
2d ago
JUST CURIOUS. I WAS thinking about this over the weekend.HOW IN THE WORLD does she clean up after using the ladies room? Does she have a PERSON OR a boday? i know, GROSS BUT bodily function.
Reply(7)
34
1Psalm91
2d ago
ok she made the book....please cut those off....you are not your nails, they don't define you and I'm sure your daughter would understand. She will always be in your heart.
Reply(3)
30
Eh Whatever
2d ago
This screams welfare.. no job for her to break a nail ? Gross germ spreaders, what an accomplishment.
Reply(2)
41
Related
63-Year-Old Woman Sets Record For World's Longest Fingernails
Diana Armstrong hasn't used a nail clipper for nearly 25 years.
Idaho man hits volleyball 515 times in 1 minute for world record
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Idaho man set a Guinness World Record when he used alternating wrists to hit a volleyball 515 times in 1 minute. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said the record-keeping organization had a category for most volleyball touches with alternate wrists in one minute, but the title had never successfully been taken.
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute. Gregory Foster, who previously broke a world record by finishing three Carolina reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, added another title to his name by taking on the record for most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers -- also known as ghost peppers -- eaten in one minute.
One of the weirdest cases in human history of a peasant woman has set a world record for giving birth to most children.
A woman called Valentina Vassilyeva gave birth to 69 kids and holds the Guinness world record for the most fertile mother. Mrs. Valentina Vassilyeva was Feodor Vassilyev's first wife; the Russian couple resided in Shuya during the first half of the 17th century.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen
On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt
People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1,975 online – exact date and letter to look for that’ll make your coins worth thousands
SOME of the most valuable coins in US history are pennies featuring the profile of President Abraham Lincoln. One collector recently paid $1,975 for a 1909-S VDB Wheat Cent, a particularly rare Lincoln penny with a controversial history. According to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the 1909-S VDB penny...
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Daily Beast
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony
In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
Indiana woman's dog pulls strange creature from pool: A 7-inch hairless, bloated groundhog
An Indiana resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of what appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
If you've ever driven through the rural areas of Colorado, you may have come across ranches or farms that have a pair of cowboy boots resting upside down on top of a fence post. Sometimes, it's both boots, and other times, just one. Residents who place cowboy boots on fence...
People
Teen Left Close to Death After Bison Throws Her 15 Feet Into the Air Severing Her Femoral Artery
A woman who was thrown 15 feet into the air while being attacked by a bison is a living "miracle," she says. Amelia "Mia" Dean, 19, and a friend, along with her friend's dog, were on day two of a month-long cross-country road trip, and at the end of a hike along a Custer State Park trail in South Dakota, when they came face-to-face with a bison.
Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car
Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
Woman unpacking suitcase after vacation horrified to find 18 live scorpions inside, reports say
After returning from a vacation on Croatia's Adriatic coast, the Austrian woman was horrified to see a scorpion mother and her 17 babies, per reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country
Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 126