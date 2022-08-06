ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CBS DFW

Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
POTUS
NPR

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

In new memoir, Sen. Tim Scott discusses the GOP, goals and political grace

Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, has this to say about his political future. TIM SCOTT: I am only running for my reelection in 2022. SUMMERS: Reelection to the Senate. I asked him about that when we spoke last week because a summary and advance copies of his new memoir, which is out today, said he was preparing to run for the White House. The book's publisher said that was their bad.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
NPR

Senator Bernie Sanders has been meme'd — again

JACK SHELDON: (As bill, singing) I'm just a bill. Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Senator Bernie Sanders has been memed again - no mittens this time. During the marathon debate for the Inflation Reduction Act, a photo emerged of a seemingly dejected Sanders sitting on the Capitol steps resembling a 1970s cartoon character, the iconic bill from "Schoolhouse Rock!" on the same Capitol steps. Sanders' amendments were defeated. But life imitating art, the bill passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home was unprecedented. And as you...
POTUS
NPR

Questions Remain As FBI Raids Mar-a-Lago

FBI agents executed a search warrant on the Florida home of former president Donald Trump Monday, though it remains unclear what they were looking for. We explore and contextualize the implications of the search, both politically and historically, as Republicans and Democrats alike prepare for the midterm elections this fall.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

How the search in Mar-a-Lago might impact the Justice Department

As we just heard, the Justice Department has not yet publicly commented on the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. There have been calls for DOJ to issue some sort of statement. Let's hear more now from a former Trump Justice Department official. Sarah Isgur was the director of DOJ's Office of Public Affairs, and she is now the co-host of the legal podcast "Advisory Opinions." Hey, Sarah. Thanks for being here.
POTUS
NPR

Investigation reveals how government bureaucracy failed to stop family separations

The Trump administration was known for immigration policies that were chaotic and extreme, yet even by that standard, family separation was in its own category. Kids as young as infants were removed from their parents at the border, more than 5,500 children total. Hundreds are still not reunited. Caitlin Dickerson chronicled those policies in real time, first for The New York Times and now for The Atlantic. And her latest cover story for the magazine is an exhaustive investigation into how the family separation policy came about. Caitlin, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Donald Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kimberly Wehle, law professor and author of How To Read The Constitution And Why, about the reported FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., was searched by the...
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Blinken tells African countries they needn't pick a side as U.S. competes with China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on a trip to Africa. He's telling countries that the U.S. doesn't want them to feel squeezed by geopolitics. The U.S. is in a struggle for influence on the continent with China and, to some extent, Russia. But Blinken says he looks to African countries as equal partners. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
WORLD

