Festival of Flight Takes Off!

Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat
North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today. Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked. "The cloud cover can alter...
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
Kayaker dies from drowning in Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. – The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office say a 25-year-old man drowned in the Wenatchee River after going kayaking without a life jacket. Deputies said the man was from Redmond, WA and drowned near the Leavenworth KOA camp. According to deputies, the man was kayaking and not wearing a life jacket when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
UPDATE: Cow Canyon Fire Surpasses 4,500 Acres
The fire is now 20% contained. Yakima and Kittitas counties also dropped their evacuation notice down to Level 1. Original: August 6, 2022 at 1:55 p.m. The Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg has burned through 4,633 acres as of August 6, with 15% currently contained. The Cow Canyon fire...
Wildfires in Central WA looking better, but thunderstorm possibility on way
The Vantage Fire is now reported to be 90% contained and the Cow Canyon Fire is now 40% contained. Following an abrupt start to wildfire season last week, with several conflagrations starting across the state, officials say things are looking more promising with Central Washington’s wildfires this week. After...
Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County
Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
East Wenatchee Finally Moving Ahead with Improvement Project
After a long wait, the City of East Wenatchee will soon begin construction on an infrastructural improvement project. The city’s Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says visioning for the project was first done nearly a decade ago. “This is a project that’s been in the works for many years,”...
Man killed after dirt bike collides with car outside Moses Lake
A Moses Lake-area man was killed after the dirt bike he was riding Monday morning collided with a vehicle. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said about 8:35 a.m. Don Palmen failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast just outside Moses Lake and his Husqvarna FC450 collided with a Ford Escape that was southbound on Moon Drive.
Chelan residents killed in motorcycle crash off Lake Chelan
Two Chelan residents were killed when the motorcycle they were riding struck a guardrail while swerving to avoid a cougar Saturday night three miles south of Lake Chelan State Park. According to the Washington State Patrol, 69-year old James Desmarias and 66-year old Anita Desmarias were travelling southbound on South...
East Wenatchee Addressing Water Issues On Grant Road
The City of East Wenatchee is continuing its effort to improve water quality and control. East Wenatchee’s public works manager, Garren Melton, says a full analysis of potential issues within the city's boundaries is already well underway. “We’re modeling the entire city, we’re coming up with a project list,...
More resources arrive as Cow Canyon Fire south of Ellensburg 20% contained
ELLENSBURG — The Cow Canyon Fire burning southwest of Ellensburg is now 20 percent contained as fire activity decreased on Saturday. The fire has burned about 4,800 acres since starting on Wednesday afternoon. While areas inside the fire perimeter continued to burn on Saturday, fire officials say fire activity overall decreased. Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft provided water drops on the northeast perimeter to knock down a spot fire.
Fire crews at Cow Canyon Fire prepared for possible storms, strong winds
ELLENSBURG — Possible thunderstorms with strong winds are concerns for firefighters on Tuesday at the Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg. Firefighters will be watchful for any new ignitions from possible lightning Tuesday night and Wednesday, along with increases in fire behavior with hotter weather and gusty winds. “Strong...
Brush fire burning near Waterville
WITHROW - Emergency officials with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating a brush fire burning 12 miles southeast of Waterville northeastern Douglas County. Douglas County deputies broke the news about the fire, which is burning in the area of Road F and Road 6 at around 5 p.m. The...
Log Pile Catches Fire on Badger Mountain
Firefighters in Douglas County responded to a small fire near the summit of Badger Mountain on Monday. Douglas County Fire District No. 1 Chief, Dale Jordan, says his crew and assisting personnel from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 were able to quickly put out the fire after identifying its source.
UPDATE: Firefighter injured during Monday evening house fire in Moses Lake
UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — A Moses Lake firefighter was injured when a support beam from an attached porch failed during a house fire Monday evening. The 46-year-old firefighter was taken to Samaritan Hospital and has since been released. Firefighters responded about 6:25 p.m. to 500 block of Canterbury Lane...
