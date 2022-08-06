Read full article on original website
‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Brawl erupts between up to 20 family members at Bay Area funeral
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Business employee shot while at work in SF
An employee of a local business was shot, and police are still looking for the shooter, according to a statement from San Francisco Police Department.
crimevoice.com
Walnut Creek PD arrests man on suspicion of annoying or molesting
Originally published as a Walnut Creek Police Department Facebook post:. “Today, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they were standing in the Target parking lot at North Main Street and Ygnacio Valley Blvd. The suspect drove a silver Mazda four-door car to their location and attempted to coerce the girls to get into his car with him. The man claimed he needed their help looking for his lost dog.
Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
Alexis Gabe’s family wants suspect’s mother charged with crimes
Alexis Gabe's suspected killer was seen loading large garbage bags into his vehicle at his mother's house while his mother hosted a karaoke party.
sfstandard.com
Bystander Video From SF Police Shooting Shows Man Holding Apparent Gun in Tense Standoff
Newly obtained video shows the moment a tense standoff between San Francisco police and an armed suspect in the Mission ended without anyone being struck by bullets despite an apparent exchange of gunfire. The standoff unfolded Saturday morning on Shotwell Street between 17th and 18th streets after police chased a...
Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop
Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982
Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
Catalytic converters, drug paraphernalia found in San Carlos traffic stop; 2 arrested
SAN CARLOS – San Mateo County sheriff's deputies arrested two men on suspicion of multiple offenses following a traffic stop early Tuesday in San Carlos.According to a news release by the Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped the vehicle at 12:49 a.m. due to unspecified vehicle code violations near the intersection of Glenn and Taylor ways.Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle in plain view and later found cut catalytic converters and the type of saws thieves use to remove the devices from vehicles.Samuel Munoz, 40, and Sebastian Castro, 47, were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including possession of stolen property and of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to an officer and conspiracy.
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
Tracy man allegedly shot, killed woman through her bedroom window
ALAMEDA (BCN/CBSSF) -- A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting July 31 in Alameda.Kalilah Winford died two days after she was shot in the head from outside her bedroom window, officer Alyssa Schlitt wrote in the probable cause statement.Schlitt wrote that she saw Sanders "park his vehicle down the street" from Winford's home on surveillance video. Sanders allegedly walked to Winford's...
crimevoice.com
Two arrested in alleged assault in SF that left man with lacerations, fractured eye socket
San Francisco police have arrested two people in connection to an assault on McAllister Street last month. Late on the morning of July 15, officers responded to a reported assault on McAllister Street. A 61-year-old man had reportedly been assaulted by two suspects, one of whom fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The victim reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and sustained a fractured eye socket and lacerations to his face that required stitches, police said.
Two victims shot after an attempted robbery in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were shot in Richmond after an attempted robbery on Friday, according to Richmond Police Department. Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple ShotSpotter activations in the 200 block of Curry Street. Police located an AR-15 rifle in the victim’s vehicle. The two victims were admitted to a local […]
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
