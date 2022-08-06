A “horribly thin” beluga whale was lifted out of the freshwater of the River Seine in France on Wednesday morning after experts worried for the animal’s life. The first stage of 1,760-pound whale’s rescue took six hours and it’s now being carried in a refrigerated truck to a saltwater enclosure. But authorities fear the beluga whale—which should normally weigh around 2,600 pounds—may not survive after its wayward journey nearly halfway to Paris from the French coast. “The veterinarians are not necessarily optimistic concerning the beluga’s health,” Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, told local media. “It’s horribly thin for a beluga and that does not bode well for its life expectancy for the medium term.”Read it at Reuters

ANIMALS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO