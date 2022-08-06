ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State No. 2 in preseason coaches poll

Ohio State ranks No. 2 on the preseason USA Today coaches poll, Axios' Kendall Baker writes. 🤭 How embarrassing: Michigan is allll the way down at No. 6. The big picture: This is the seventh time in 13 years Alabama begins the season at No. 1 in the coaches poll.
