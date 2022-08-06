Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class
DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
KULR8
Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive Line
HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign. The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
KULR8
Butte Miners win Northwest Regional Championship
The Butte Miners defeated the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday to win the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah. Idaho held the Miners' bats at bay, but Butte was able to get the win 4-0 thanks to their ace on the mound Trey Hansen who pitched 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and five walks.
buttesports.com
Miners ride out the Storm, clinch berth in title game
VERNAL, Utah — The Butte Miners returned to their blowout form Sunday night. Butte got five strong innings from Kenley Leary and three hits apiece from Leary and Eric “Chooch” Hart, and the Miners rolled past the Minico, Idaho Strom 11-1 in the undefeated game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore)
leisuregrouptravel.com
Montana Abounds with Group-Friendly Attractions
From scenic wonders to historical treasures, here are just a few of the crowd-pleasers that itinerary planners can put on their radar. Since the 1930s, the Red Bus Tours fleet of vintage vehicles has been offering guided tours on the park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, one of the world’s most scenic roadways. Glacier Park Boat Company, another park concessionaire, operates narrated, 45- to 90-minute excursions on McDonald, St. Mary, Swiftcurrent, Josephine and Two Medicine lakes. Some cruises include a guided walk or hike. Sun Tours provides interpretive bus tours of the park from the perspective of the Blackfeet Tribe.
'Yellowstone' filming in Helena Aug. 24, looking for extras
The tv series “Yellowstone” is holding a virtual casting call for a scene to be filmed in Montana's state capital.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him. He was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake. His name has not been made public. Trooper James Hawkins says state game wardens found the injured bear and shot it.
NBCMontana
Butte teen prepares for 'American Ninja Warrior' finals
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte teen will compete in the finals of NBC's Hit Series “American Ninja Warrior” this month. Evan Andrews, 17, is a Montana native who first saw the show at age 10. Andrews was inspired to become a contestant and started training for the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
Butte teen goes far in Ninja Warrior competition
The 17-year-old competed in the 14th season of the TV gameshow American Ninja Warrior and competed in Texas, Los Angeles and made it all the way to the champion round in Las Vegas.
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
montanarightnow.com
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
Casting agency for '1923' looking for extras in Butte
The show needs extras, which are people who dress up in period clothing and stand in the background during the shooting.
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Cooler temperatures, rain help fire crews make progress on Matt Staff Fire
The DNRC says fire crews made good progress on containing the Matt Staff Fire Saturday. The fire, which started Thursday in red flag conditions, was listed at near 40 percent contained
KULR8
Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August
HELENA, Mont. - Starting the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, the northbound on and off ramps at the I-15 – Lincoln Road Interchange (Exit 200) will be closed overnight for ongoing construction. A 45-foot length restriction will be in place on the ramps starting Sunday. Overnight closures of these...
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
