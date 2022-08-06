HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him. He was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake. His name has not been made public. Trooper James Hawkins says state game wardens found the injured bear and shot it.

HELENA, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO