Butte, MT

KULR8

Montana Western men's basketball announces five-player recruiting class

DILLON — Montana Western Men's Basketball head coach Mike Larsen signed five recruits for the 2022-23 season. This incoming class features three incoming freshman and two college transfers. "I am extremely excited to welcome these five guys to the Montana Western family and the Dillon community," Larsen said. "Our...
DILLON, MT
KULR8

Carroll Football Position Preview: Defensive Line

HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign. The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Butte Miners win Northwest Regional Championship

The Butte Miners defeated the Minico Storm (Rupert, Idaho) on Tuesday to win the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament championship in Vernal, Utah. Idaho held the Miners' bats at bay, but Butte was able to get the win 4-0 thanks to their ace on the mound Trey Hansen who pitched 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and five walks.
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Miners ride out the Storm, clinch berth in title game

VERNAL, Utah — The Butte Miners returned to their blowout form Sunday night. Butte got five strong innings from Kenley Leary and three hits apiece from Leary and Eric “Chooch” Hart, and the Miners rolled past the Minico, Idaho Strom 11-1 in the undefeated game of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament at Uintah High School. (Boxscore)
BUTTE, MT
leisuregrouptravel.com

Montana Abounds with Group-Friendly Attractions

From scenic wonders to historical treasures, here are just a few of the crowd-pleasers that itinerary planners can put on their radar. Since the 1930s, the Red Bus Tours fleet of vintage vehicles has been offering guided tours on the park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, one of the world’s most scenic roadways. Glacier Park Boat Company, another park concessionaire, operates narrated, 45- to 90-minute excursions on McDonald, St. Mary, Swiftcurrent, Josephine and Two Medicine lakes. Some cruises include a guided walk or hike. Sun Tours provides interpretive bus tours of the park from the perspective of the Blackfeet Tribe.
MONTANA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him. He was unable to avoid hitting the bear and was thrown from the motorcycle. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, he died at the scene south of the town of Swan Lake. His name has not been made public. Trooper James Hawkins says state game wardens found the injured bear and shot it.
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

Butte teen prepares for 'American Ninja Warrior' finals

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte teen will compete in the finals of NBC's Hit Series “American Ninja Warrior” this month. Evan Andrews, 17, is a Montana native who first saw the show at age 10. Andrews was inspired to become a contestant and started training for the...
BUTTE, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations

The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake

OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk

A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
BUTTE, MT

