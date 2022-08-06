Irvin Gerald Sutro took his last breath at 2 am at his home on the morning of May 23 in Bayside, California, age 96. Irvin grew up in Scotia and Rio Dell, dropped out of grammar school during the depression and drove the backroads between Rio Dell and Fortuna to deliver fresh milk. He enlisted in the Army as a Private First Class in November, 1946 and served in the Panama Canal Department. He later drove logging trucks while living in Rio Dell, Arcata and Bayside.

21 HOURS AGO