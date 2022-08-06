Read on espnwesterncolorado.com
KKTV
Colorado lawmaker representing El Paso County faces a felony charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado lawmaker is facing a felony charge. Very few details are available on the case against Democratic Senator Pete Lee. In the past, Sen. Lee worked as a State Representative until he was elected to the Senate in 2018 to represent District 11. The...
City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council has approved a proposed Kum & Go gas station and convenience store that was rejected by the city Planning Commission earlier this summer. KRDO Tuesday during a Council meeting, the gas station was approved in a 6-3 vote. With this approval, the Kum & Go will be The post City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Public feedback wanted on the Passenger Rail project
COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro Transit and partners are looking for public feedback on the location of a new passenger rail station in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, there are two separate efforts to build a passenger rail service in different parts of the state: The Amtrak Southwest Chief Thru-Car Alternatives Analysis […]
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
coloradosun.com
Democratic state senator from Colorado Springs indicted on felony charge
State Sen. Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat and the chair of the influential Senate Judiciary Committee, has been indicted on a felony charge alleging that he lied about where he lives for the purpose of voting. Prosecutors in El Paso County said Tuesday that Lee is accused of providing...
KRMG
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead
Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail
Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
Pueblo Police announce dates for Community Meetings
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings. PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September. August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall 1 City Hall Pl. August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Christian Center 1605 S. […]
Cresta Rd. closure back in place, stricter enforcement of detour
COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) continues work on a major project on Cresta Road, the road will once again close and stricter detours are in place. Springs Utilities said the improvements will increase water flow for fire protection, system resiliency and redundancy for the area south of Bear Creek Regional Park. […]
Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night
GARDNER, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday night, August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old boy from Gardner, Colorado. The boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of his serious injuries.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Highway 50 night detour expected this week
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that it will begin paving operations on Highway 50 during the evening hours of August 8th-10th.
40-year-old woman dies at Pueblo County Jail
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating the circumstances of a woman’s death while she was in custody. PCSO said a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the woman. The woman had been […]
KRDO
El Paso County woman pleads guilty for 11-year-old stepson’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman pleaded guilty in connection to the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Zachary Sabin. His death was in March of 2020. According to court documents, Tara Sabin pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide. She was initially facing a first-degree murder charge. Zachary's father, Ryan Sabin, was also arrested and charged for his death.
Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers
Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
KRDO
Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
