Colorado City, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council has approved a proposed Kum & Go gas station and convenience store that was rejected by the city Planning Commission earlier this summer. KRDO Tuesday during a Council meeting, the gas station was approved in a 6-3 vote. With this approval, the Kum & Go will be The post City council approves controversial Kum & Go plan in southwest Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KXRM

Public feedback wanted on the Passenger Rail project

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro Transit and partners are looking for public feedback on the location of a new passenger rail station in Colorado Springs. According to the City of Colorado Springs, there are two separate efforts to build a passenger rail service in different parts of the state: The Amtrak Southwest Chief Thru-Car Alternatives Analysis […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRMG

Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead

Colorado shooting: Sheriff’s deputy among 3 dead A Sunday evening shooting in El Paso County, Colorado, left one sheriff’s deputy, an unidentified woman and a gunman dead. (NCD)
OutThere Colorado

"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail

Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
KXRM

Pueblo Police announce dates for Community Meetings

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings. PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September. August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall 1 City Hall Pl. August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Christian Center 1605 S. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Cresta Rd. closure back in place, stricter enforcement of detour

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) continues work on a major project on Cresta Road, the road will once again close and stricter detours are in place. Springs Utilities said the improvements will increase water flow for fire protection, system resiliency and redundancy for the area south of Bear Creek Regional Park. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews are working to put out a trash fire at American Iron and Metal in southeast Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 3315 Drennan Industrial Lp. S., just before 11 a.m. Colorado Springs Fire Department say the fire is under control. There are no reported injuries. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews work to put out trash fire at American Iron and Metal appeared first on KRDO.
KJCT8

Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night

GARDNER, Colo. (KJCT) - At approximately 10:28 p.m. on Saturday night, August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol was notified of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was identified as a 13-year-old boy from Gardner, Colorado. The boy was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment of his serious injuries.
GARDNER, CO
KXRM

40-year-old woman dies at Pueblo County Jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating the circumstances of a woman’s death while she was in custody. PCSO said a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her assigned cell at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving the woman. The woman had been […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

El Paso County woman pleads guilty for 11-year-old stepson’s ‘forced water intoxication’ death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman pleaded guilty in connection to the death of her 11-year-old stepson, Zachary Sabin. His death was in March of 2020. According to court documents, Tara Sabin pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide. She was initially facing a first-degree murder charge. Zachary's father, Ryan Sabin, was also arrested and charged for his death.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Recent Flooding Caused Headaches for Many Colorado Drivers

Recently, parts of Colorado have been bombarded by bad weather, and consequently, mother nature has made it difficult for many. This is the time of year in Colorado in which motorists and really all residents need to be mindful of flash flooding. You may have heard of the numerous instances of flash flooding that have impacted Coloradans in the past week or so.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
