ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Rob Phillips: Famed Buoy 10 can be "lights-out fishing," but patient anglers can wait and land big salmon closer to home

Just about every salmon angler in the Northwest knows about the famous fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River, commonly known as Buoy 10. The actual big red Buoy 10 marks the boundary between the Columbia and the Pacific Ocean. This year, the Buoy 10 salmon season is predicted to be pretty good one, as some half million chinook salmon and a million coho salmon are forecast to be returning to the Columbia in the days and weeks ahead.
ASTORIA, OR
oregontoday.net

Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9

USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
ASTORIA, OR
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Astoria, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Astoria, OR
Entertainment
WWEEK

Where the Stories of an Oregon Coast Treasure Ship Got Started

Did you know that Astoria, founded by a fur trader named John Jacob Astor in 1811, is the oldest American settlement west of the Rockies? (Side note: Colonizers are, like, the least creative town namers.) Long before the uninspired fur trader John Astor rolled up to the breathtaking confluence of...
ASTORIA, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
OREGON STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Corgi's Racing at Cannon Beach Is the Ultimate Timeline Cleanse

Forget whatever you knew about the racing world. Whether that's racecars, track runners or horses. None of those races has anything on this race we discovered from Cannon Beach in Oregon. This irresistibly adorable race puts all the other ones to shame. And we’re already planning a trip there for the next race!
CANNON BEACH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Oregon Coast#Travel Guide#Western Oregon#Sandy Beaches#Eastern Oregon#Interesting Photo
WWEEK

Astoria’s Famous Goonies House Has Reopened to Foot Traffic

After being closed to the public in 2015, the iconic Goonies House in Astoria has reopened to visitors, ending a yearslong standoff between movie buffs and the home’s owner. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of the classic Oregon-shot film from 1985, owner Sandi Preston posted signs forbidding tourists from making the trek up a dirt road to the property, even on foot.
ASTORIA, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KXL

Human Remains Found On Kelso Property

KELSO, Wash. — Detectives served a search warrant after learning that a body was found on a property. Human remains were found on Holcomb Road east of Interstate 5 this past Saturday. An autopsy has been conducted. The person’s family has not yet been notified of their death.
KELSO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy