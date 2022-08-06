Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Road-widening project at Sky Vista Parkway to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission announced Tuesday they will be working on a widening project at the Sky Vista Parkway next week. RTC officials say the project will begin on Aug. 15. The project limits will be on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Highway 89 repairs could take a month
It could be more than a month before Highway 89 reopens, Markleeville residents heard on Saturday morning. “That lane is undermined to the point where we have another event … it’s just not safe,” CalTrans representative Bob Highfill told a town hall meeting in Markleeville. State workers...
2news.com
GoFundMe Announced for Markleeville; Caltrans Still Trying to Reopen SR 89
You can help residents affected by flooding in Markleeville. The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce has set up a GoFundMe webpage to support the community of Markleeville. Mail services in Markleeville will continue at the Gardnerville Ranchos Post Office until further notice. The Postal Service will be conducting a safety...
2news.com
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds. […]
Possible Highway 89 closure extension damages Markleeville businesses
MARKLEEVILLE — Markleeville residents met with county leaders, including supervisors and Caltrans, today and were told that it could take several weeks to reopen Highway 89.CBS13's Marlee Ginter spoke with a business owner about the financial impact of the highway closure."Business is really rough, and profits are way down. And we're just trying to come up, keep the restaurant open, and support the locals who have no way of town," said Cameron Johnson, General Manager of Cutthroat Brewing Company.Cutthroat is one of several businesses now struggling to stay afloat since rain on the Tamarack burn scar, caused by the Caldor...
KMPH.com
Thunderstorms, showers a possibility Monday for the Sierra Nevada, says NWS
Those in the Sierra Nevada might want to get an umbrella and keep it handy for Monday. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, possible showers and thunderstorms could reach several counties just north of Tulare between 12-6 p.m. The National Weather Service says the chances of seeing showers...
FOX Reno
Rollover crash shuts down traffic in South Meadows
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A rollover collision closed eastbound traffic for over two hours in South Meadows Tuesday afternoon. According to the Reno Police Department, one car pulled out of a private driveway and ended up hitting another car shortly before 1:00 p.m. Crews had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Flooding in Markleeville Closes Highway, Causes Damage
Thunderstorms near Markleeville sent flash floods through the town on Wednesday night. A construction crew working on a nearby bridge felt the drops start to hit around quitting time. "We kind of just started picking stuff up because it was starting to rain," said Starla Stewart with Bridgeway Civil Constructors....
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County hiring issues
Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. Quest Counseling now has Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. The search continues for 16-year-old girl missing from Truckee area. Updated: 15 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
RFD: Electrical Outlet Causes South Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say an electrical outlet sparked, causing an apartment fire in south Reno early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Meadows Parkway. Reno Fire says sprinklers contained the fire to a small area. There's no immediate word on if there...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
FOX Reno
Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
mynews4.com
Multiple drivers rescued near Reno Airport from Wednesday downpour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A heavy downpour of rain filled the streets of Reno on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stuck in flood waters near the Reno Airport. The Reno Fire Department responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. on Terminal Way and Airmotive Way where multiple cars were stuck in inches of rainfall.
Markleeville woman's home flooded after storm sweeps through area
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — A Markleeville woman's home was devastated by a flurry of rain and flooding that swept through the area. As roads in Markleeville were getting covered in mud, Marie Bravo's home sustained heavy damages during the Flash Flood Warning in the area. Her basement, seven feet below...
Comments / 1