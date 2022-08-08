ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested

 1 day ago

Police have arrested a 45-year-old party bus driver after he damaged 13 vehicles in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Cell phone video shows the moments when just before 3 p.m. when the driver the party bus forced his way through oncoming traffic on Broadway near Addison, then cut across to the southbound lane, appearing to intentionally sideswipe the vehicles parked along the street.

RELATED | Teen killed after struck by vehicle while waiting at South Side CTA bus stop, 3 others hurt: CPD

Johnna Watson was in disbelief as she watched her blue Jeep get totaled.

"We were maybe five feet away from the car when he came barreling down the street, knocked the mirror off of my car and ran into this car right here, totaled this one," Watson said. "Then he hit that one so bad he kind of rolled back and then he hit the gas and that's when he smashed the whole driver's side of my car."

Watson and her boyfriend were planning to attend the nearby Market Days festival before the incident happened. Robin Delgado and his family were returning from the festival only to find their vehicle damaged as well.

RELATED | 1 dead after Oak Forest crash; some roads closed, police say

"It's pretty upsetting," Delgado said. "This is our first Market Days that we're bringing children to and to hear the music and to come upon this is pretty shocking."

The party bus was eventually curbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Recreation Drive, according to Chicago police. It's not immediately clear whether there was anyone else inside the bus other than the driver, but police have said no one was injured.

The driver's motivations are not known and charges are pending. The driver's name has not been released by police.

The owner of the party bus Black Label Limos, released a statement Sunday saying, "We the owners of Black Label Limos, would like to make a statement in regard to the situation that occurred with one of our Party Buses in Chicago yesterday. We want to say first and foremost we are incredibly thankful that nobody was injured in this horrific accident. We are just as eager for any information regarding this situation, however unfortunately the Chicago PD has not released any more information to us, the owners, than what the media has. We are learning all of our information from the media sources. At this time we have not been able to be in contact with the driver regarding the events that took place yesterday. Originally the Chicago PD could not tell us if the driver of the bus had been injured, detained, or in custody. We finally learned of him being in custody through the media. Late yesterday evening on one of the numerous phones calls made to the Chicago PD they finally informed us that the driver was not impaired however, they did not specify or elaborate how they made that determination. Unfortunately, at this time we have no further information."

Comments / 41

Carolyn A
3d ago

what a nut job must have been drunk or on drugs, the video on the news was unbelievable I'm just glad they got him before he killed someone

Reply(9)
39
ACC Swindler
2d ago

The company, Black Label Limo, better have a good PR person and better insurance. They just had a really bad day.

Reply
12
Debra Bradford
2d ago

look like somebody didn't know how to judge their vehicle wideness that's a shame you need to learn to judge your vehicle front back and sides that's why you have mirrors unexperienced party bus driver back to school for you maybe are you might lose your license nah you'll put you back through training

Reply(2)
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Party Bus#Vehicles#Bus Driver#Bus Stop#Traffic Accident#Cpd Johnna Watson#Jeep#Oak Forest
CBS Chicago

3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man arrested after robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after a robbery on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning. Police said a man around 40 years old was rididing the train, in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue around 3:30 a.m.. when he was approached by a man who reached into his bag. The offender got away with the victim's bag, but was later arrested by police. Charges are pending, police confirmed. No injuries were reported. This comes after Chicago Police said they are stepping up patrols on CTA trains across the city after recent violence.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief

There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Comments / 0

