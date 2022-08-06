AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 60.1% to settle at $7.27 on Tuesday after the company was granted US patent for an air treatment system and method. BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ jumped 46.6% to close at $17.18 after the company announced MTY Food Group entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company for $17.25 per share.

STOCKS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO