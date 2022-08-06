Guardians designate slumping Franmil Reyes for assignment

Mark and LuAnne Phillips were among the first people at the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday. They arrived at Stallings Stadium before the teams and coaches, before the ESPN camera crew, before even the most die-hard fans. The Phillips family began spending summers here years before Greenville inked a five-year deal to host the tournament, serving as volunteers before any of the girls playing in this year’s event were even born. ...

