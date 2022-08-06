Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Series Of Arson Fires Under Investigation
A series of suspected arson fires is under investigation in three Oklahoma counties. Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink says seven of the fires started within 30 minutes of each other within a two-mile radius in southern Garfield County last week. The fires destroyed more than 60-acres, but no buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
Enid police investigating armed robbery at dispensary
Authorities in Enid are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
WATCH: Winds Knock Down Power Lines, Trees In Kingfisher
Storms and high winds have caused damage to portions of Kingfisher County. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 surveyed damage Monday afternoon near North 2840 Road and Airport Road on the northwest side of Kingfisher. Multiple power poles were in the road. Nearby residents had trees snapped on their property. Authorities have...
1600kush.com
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
Ponca City News
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
Comments / 0