Read on puplore.com
Related
Click10.com
First of rescued beagles head to forever homes in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The first two of the beagles rescued from a medical research facility head to their South Florida forever homes. Two happy dog owners picked up their pets at the Humane Society of Broward County on Monday morning. The pups are part of a group of...
click orlando
💰Top 20 richest billionaires in Florida
The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare
Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
CBS News
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses
HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
WSVN-TV
Dallas woman finds wedding ring on Fort Lauderdale beach, returns to man who also lives in Texas
(WSVN) - A man vacationed in South Florida when he lost his wedding ring and the person who returned his jewelry was also from Texas and vacationed in the same area. “It has diamonds at the top and then silver around it, then gold for the majority of the ring,” said Christopher Ramirez.
RELATED PEOPLE
fau.edu
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Sargassum seaweed takes over Miami Beach
Beachgoers have been reporting mounds of seaweed washing up on the shore of South Florida beaches.
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
treasurecoast.com
Village of Port Salerno
Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
Click10.com
30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of video voyeurism at Florida mall caught with dozens of videos
A man's been arrested after filming multiple women without their consent at a South Florida mall.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Early Voting Underway Today In Two South Florida Counties
Palm Beach and Miami-Dade County voters can get out and cast ballots for the August 23rd primary with more than 20 sites available in each county.
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach
DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 1