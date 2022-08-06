ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

💰Top 20 richest billionaires in Florida

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare

Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Pets & Animals
State
New Jersey State
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

Do you like seafood? If you do, where did you had the best seafood meal? If some of your favorite seafood restaurants are located in Florida then be prepared to add some more places to your list because I'm about to recommend you three great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of serving incredibly tasty food, these places also provide amazing atmosphere so there truly is no reason to not visit them if you have the chance. If you happen to live in Florida, even better - you can go anytime you want!
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

HUTCHINSON ISLAND - A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. It happened on Hutchinson Island, just north of West Palm Beach. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man's body protruding from the sand early Monday and called for help, according to a Facebook post by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anatole France
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeders#Dog#Poodles#Productivity#Fl
treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
PORT SALERNO, FL
Click10.com

30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy