ICETHETICS REVEALS INFORMATION FOR 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY SERIES
The National Hockey League's official uniform provider Adidas will be releasing a second line of Reverse Retro jerseys for the 2022-23 season, with all-new designs for the 32 teams. For those who aren't familiar with what a Reverse Retro jersey is, here's a bit of a synopsis. The Reverse Retro...
JARED BEDNAR ATTENDS HUMBOLDT BRONCOS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT, STANLEY CUP IN HAND
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, a native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, returned to his roots this summer and brought with him Lord Stanley's Cup. Every summer, the Conexus Credit Union Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament is held in honor of the 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos who perished in the fatal bus crash of 2018. During this year's fifth anniversary of the event, Bednar crashed the party with hockey's highest award and took pictures with fans.
FINLAND DEFENSEMAN ARON KIVIHARJU SHOWING SIGNS OF HEISKANEN-LIKE PLAY
Finland defenseman Aron Kiviharju has been showing signs of becoming an elite NHL defensman even at a young age. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect dominated at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting 6 points (1 goal, 5 assists) in five games. He is deemed as being a top-five prospect for the...
JAGR CLAPS BACK IN COMMENTS SECTION ON THE OLDER GENERATION OF HOCKEY PLAYERS
It must be something to have a hockey legend call you out in the comments section of an Instagram thread. That's exactly what Jaromir Jagr did on a post by Sportsnet regarding an older generation of players. Sportsnet posted a photo of Pavel Bure, Wayne Gretzky, and Paul Kariya with...
