Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, a native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, returned to his roots this summer and brought with him Lord Stanley's Cup. Every summer, the Conexus Credit Union Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament is held in honor of the 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos who perished in the fatal bus crash of 2018. During this year's fifth anniversary of the event, Bednar crashed the party with hockey's highest award and took pictures with fans.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO