Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Man allegedly shot into own car during attempted theft at gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into his own car after someone jumped inside it at a gas station. On Aug. 9, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station in the 2800 block of S. Perkins just before 1 a.m.
Police investigating car theft at Kroger gas station in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The search is on for a suspect and stolen SUV after a theft at a Kroger gas station, according to the Collierville Police Department. Police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Kroger Fuel Center on Houston Levee. The suspect allegedly jumped out of a car and drove away […]
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder
SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
actionnews5.com
Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured after attempting to pull over an 18-year-old carjacking suspect on Monday. Police say that a man was carjacked while sitting inside his 2014 Mercedes C-Class at Lamar Crossing Apartments. He told police that several armed men surrounded the car and...
Over $10K of alcohol stolen in Buster’s Liquor burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio, were stolen after Buster’s Liquor was burglarized Friday just after 3:30 a.m., police say. When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Highland Street, they found five of the business’ windows broken out. Police also said there were several broken […]
actionnews5.com
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
actionnews5.com
FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, led police on chase while owner clung to window
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with the owner inside. On Aug. 6, a Memphis Police officer responded to a carjacking at Quince Road/Mt. Moriah Road around 12:15 a.m. The officer was en route to a call on Getwell Road when they saw...
Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. The […]
Man drowns in Germantown drainage ditch, police say
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man died Tuesday after drowning in a drainage ditch in Germantown, according to Germantown Police. Police said they were called out to Riverdale Park around 6:17 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. When police and fire officials made it out there, they said they found a...
actionnews5.com
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12. Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive […]
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
Woman detained after man shot multiple times in Fox Meadows, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police detained a woman for questioning following a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday evening. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of Hazards Cove just after 6:30 p.m. A man had been shot multiple times, police said....
MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month. Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter. Surveillance video released […]
Kait 8
Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 46-year-old-man is accused of holding three people at knifepoint and stealing their car Friday night but one of the victims decided to fight back. Memphis police say the suspect, Tommy Cochran, forced two of the victims out of their car at the Exxon gas station on Park Avenue at knifepoint.
MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
Teen dies after drowning reported at Parkway Village apartments, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after drowning early Tuesday morning at a pool in Parkway Village. Memphis Fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive at 6:10 a.m. The person was pronounced dead, MFD...
Man streams himself live on Facebook as he runs from officers at 130 mph, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed pursuit on a Memphis interstate ended with a helicopter tracking down a 19-year-old Cordova man, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said an officer saw 19-year-old Marquese Neely speeding eastbound down I-240 near Perkins Road in a Hyundai Sonata around 2:40 a.m. on Monday, August 8.
Two Memphis 16-year-olds Busted for Car Burglary, One Shot
DEVELOPING STORY: A 16-year-old boy was shot when he tried to break into a car at the Village Green Apartments on Fescue Lane. It happened just before noon Sunday. Citizen App reports that the boy was shot in the arm and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Memphis...
