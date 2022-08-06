SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)

