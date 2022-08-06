ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder

SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Robbery, carjacking results in injured MPD officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was injured after attempting to pull over an 18-year-old carjacking suspect on Monday. Police say that a man was carjacked while sitting inside his 2014 Mercedes C-Class at Lamar Crossing Apartments. He told police that several armed men surrounded the car and...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Over $10K of alcohol stolen in Buster’s Liquor burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Over $10,000 of liquor, including Hennessey and Don Julio, were stolen after Buster’s Liquor was burglarized Friday just after 3:30 a.m., police say. When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Highland Street, they found five of the business’ windows broken out. Police also said there were several broken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12. Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspect helps himself to cash at self-checkout

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say stole money from a grocery store in Cordova last month. Police say on July 10, a man wearing a tan hat, blue shirt, and camo pants walked into the Kroger on Highway 64 and went to the self-checkout employee’s counter. Surveillance video released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Carjacking victim hangs on to car as suspect leads police on chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 46-year-old-man is accused of holding three people at knifepoint and stealing their car Friday night but one of the victims decided to fight back. Memphis police say the suspect, Tommy Cochran, forced two of the victims out of their car at the Exxon gas station on Park Avenue at knifepoint.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
MEMPHIS, TN

